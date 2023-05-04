Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 7:30 PM ETLyft, Inc. (LYFT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.76K Followers

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sonya Banerjee - Head of Investor Relations

Logan Green - Co Founder and Board Chair

John Zimmer - President, Co Founder and Vice Chair

David Risher - Chief Executive Officer and Director

Elaine Paul - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Doug Anmuth - JPMorgan Chase and Company

Stephen Ju - Credit Suisse

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Nikhil Devnani - Bernstein

Ian Peterson - Evercore ISI

Benjamin Black - Deutsche Bank

Rohit Kulkarni - ROTH MKM

Steven Fox - Fox Advisors

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Lyft First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode to prevent any background noise. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Sonya Banerjee, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Sonya Banerjee

Thank you. Welcome to the Lyft earnings call for the first quarter of 2023. On the call today we have our CEO, David Risher; our CFO, Elaine Paul; and our Co-Founder and Board Chair, Logan Green. In addition, John Zimmer; our Co-Founder, President and Vice Chair; and Kristin Sverchek, our President of Business Affairs are here for the Q&A session.

We will make forward-looking statements on today’s call relating to our business strategy and performance, future financial results and guidance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied during this call. These factors and risks are described in our earnings slide deck and our recent SEC filings.

All forward-looking statements that we make on

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.