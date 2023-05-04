Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Stem, Inc. (STEM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 7:34 PM ETStem, Inc. (STEM)1 Comment
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.76K Followers

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ted Durbin - Vice President, Investor Relations

John Carrington - Chief Executive Officer

Bill Bush - Chief Financial Officer

Mike Carlson - Chief Operating Officer

Prakesh Patel - Chief Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs

Andrew Percoco - Morgan Stanley

Biju Perincheril - Susquehanna

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Bank of America

Thomas Boyes - TD Cowen

Maheep Mandloi - Credit Suisse

Justin Clare - Roth MKM

Brett Castelli - Morningstar

Abhi Sinha - Northland Capital

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Stem, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode, and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ted Durbin, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ted Durbin

Thank you, operator. This is Ted Durbin, Head of Investor Relations at Stem. Welcome to our first quarter 2023 earnings call.

Before we begin, please note that some of the statements we will be making today are forward-looking. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from those projected in these statements. We therefore refer you to our latest 10-Q and our other SEC filings.

Our comments today also include non-GAAP financial measures. Additional details and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in our earnings release. We will be using a slide presentation today. Our earnings release and presentation are on the investor relations portion of our website at www.stem.com.

John Carrington, our CEO, and Bill Bush, CFO, will start the call today with prepared remarks. Mike Carlson, Chief

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.