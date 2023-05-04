Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Yelp Inc. (YELP) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 7:53 PM ETYelp Inc. (YELP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.76K Followers

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

James Miln - SVP, Finance and IR

Jeremy Stoppelman - CEO

David Schwarzbach - CFO

Jed Nachman - COO

Conference Call Participants

Colin Sebastian - Baird

Sergio Segura - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Justin Patterson - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Yelp First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Elliot and I’ll be your coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I’d now like to hand to Mr. James Miln, SVP of Finance and Investor Relations. The floor is yours. Please go ahead.

James Miln

Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us on Yelp’s first quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

Joining me today are Yelp’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Stoppelman; Chief Financial Officer; David Schwarzbach; and Chief Operating Officer, Jed Nachman.

We published the shareholder letter on our Investor Relations website and with the SEC and hope everyone had a chance to read it. We’ll provide some brief opening comments and then turn to your questions.

Now, I’ll read our safe harbor statement. We’ll make certain statements today that are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinions only as of the date of this call, and we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

In addition, we are subject to a number of risks that may significantly impact our business and financial results. Please refer to our SEC filings, as well as our shareholder letter for a more detailed description of the risk factors that may affect our results.

During our call

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.