Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 7:53 PM ETLaureate Education, Inc. (LAUR)
Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 8:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Adam Morse - Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance

Eilif Serck-Hanssen - President and Chief Executive Officer

Rick Buskirk - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeffrey Silber - BMO Capital Markets

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Laureate Education Incorporated First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Adam Morse, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance. Please begin.

Adam Morse

Good morning and thank you for joining us on today's call to discuss Laureate Education's first quarter of 2023 results. Joining me on the call are Eilif Serck-Hanssen, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rick Buskirk, Chief Financial Officer.

Our earnings press release is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at laureate.net. We've also posted a supplementary presentation to the website, which we'll be referring to during today's call. The call is being webcast, and a complete recording will be available after the call.

I'd like to remind you that some of the information we're providing today, including but not limited to, our financial and operational guidance constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. Securities Laws.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time, and therefore, our actual results may differ materially from those we expected. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are disposed in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, our 10-Q filed earlier this

