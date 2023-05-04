Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 7:57 PM ETBILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.76K Followers

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Karen Sansot - Vice President-Investor Relations

Rene Lacerte - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Founder

John Rettig - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Schmidt - Citigroup

Josh Beck - KeyBanc

Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research

Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler

Kenneth Suchoski - Autonomous

Taylor McGinnis - UBS

William Nance - Goldman Sachs

Jonathan Lee - Morgan Stanley

Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank

Brad Sills - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today's BILL's Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Brika [ph], and I'll be your moderator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to Karen Sansot, Vice President of Investor Relations at BILL. Please go ahead.

Karen Sansot

Thank you, operator. Welcome to BILL's fiscal third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. We issued our earnings press release a short time ago and furnished the related Form 8-K to the SEC. The press release can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.bill.com.

With me on the call today is Rene Lacerte, Chairman, CEO and Founder of BILL; and John Rettig, Executive Vice President and CFO.

Before we begin, please remember that during the course of this call, we may make forward-looking statements about the operations and future results of BILL that involve many assumptions, risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties develop, or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the risk factors associated with our forward-looking statements, please refer to

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.