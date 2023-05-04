Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 8:24 PM ETCohu, Inc. (COHU)
Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Jones - CFO

Luis Muller - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Craig Ellis - B. Riley Securities

David Duley - Steelhead Securities

Tyler Burmeister - Craig-Hallum

Bob Mertens - Cowen

Brian Chin - Stifel

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's Conference Call to discuss Cohu's First Quarter Financial Results and Second Quarter Outlook. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I'd now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Jeff Jones, CFO. Please go ahead.

Jeff Jones

Good afternoon.and welcome to our conference call to discuss Cohu's first quarter 2023 results and second quarter 2023 outlook. I'm joined today by our President and CEO, Luis Muller. If you need a copy of our earnings release, you may access it from our Web site at cohu.com or by contacting Cohu Investor Relations. There's also a slide presentation in conjunction with today's call that may be accessed on Cohu's Web site in the Investor Relations section. Replays of this call will be available via the same page after the call concludes. Now to the safe harbor. During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements reflecting management's current expectations concerning Cohu's future business. These statements are based on current information that we have assessed, but which, by its nature, is subject to rapid and even abrupt changes. We encourage you to review the forward-looking statements section of the slide presentation and earnings release as well as Cohu's filings with the SEC, including the most recently filed Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Our comments speak only as of today, May 4, 2023, and Cohu assumes no obligation to update these statements

