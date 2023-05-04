Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 8:28 PM ETDropbox, Inc. (DBX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.76K Followers

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Karan Kapoor - Head of IR

Drew Houston - Co Founder and CEO

Tim Regan - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Richard Poland - RBC Capital Markets

Mark Murphy - JPMorgan

Steve Enders - Citi

Matt Bullock - Bank of America

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining Drug Box's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay from the Investor Relations section of Dropbox's website following this call.

I will now turn the call over to Karan Kapoor, Head of Investor Relations for Dropbox. Mr. Kapoor, please go ahead.

Karan Kapoor

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Dropbox's first quarter 2023 earnings call. Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements, such as our financial guidance and expectations including our long-term objectives and forecast for our second quarter and fiscal year 2023 and our expectations regarding our revenue growth, profitability, operating margin and free cash flow, as well as our expectations regarding our business, assets, products, strategies, technology, employees, users, demand, industry trends and the macroeconomic environment.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. They are also based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update them as a result of new information or future events.

Factors and risks that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in today's earnings release and in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. We'll also discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which are not prepared in accordance with

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.