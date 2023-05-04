Hiroko Yoshida /iStock via Getty Images

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is looking for a more robust housing market and share gains to propel its second-half results. That seems a bit optimistic in my view given the current uncertain economic environment.

Company Profile

WHR is a manufacturer of household appliances. The company sells its appliances under the Whirlpool, Maytag, Jenn-Air, KitchenAid, insinkerator, and Amana brands, among others. About three-quarters of its sales are to the mass consumers, while 15% are premium and 10% value.

The company’s products include such things as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, ovens, ranges, microwaves, and dishwashers, as well as small countertop appliances. Refrigeration is its largest category, representing about 32% of sales. Laundry appliances and cooking appliances represent about 26% of revenue each. Dishwashing and other accounts for about 16% of its sales.

Company Presentation

North America is about 48% of its sales, followed by EMEA at 20%. Latin America is 16% of sales, while Asia is 6%.

Q1 Results

For Q1, WHR saw revenue fall -5.5% to $4.65 billion. Excluding currency, sales were down -3.7%. That was ahead of the $4.5 billion analyst consensus.

North American sales fell -1.6% to $2.75 billion, while EBIT plunged -39.6%.

The company said it's gaining share in North America, with CEO Marc Bitzer saying:

“So if you look at the Q1, we feel very good about the share gains in laundry, dish and cooking, and we still have some work to be done in refrigeration. That's from a product perspective. On the distribution side, it's pretty much across the board. We feel actually pretty good of above balance of sale, which we have with more trade customers. We feel particularly good about our, not just short-term but long-term share gains which we have in build the segment. Now needless to say that in Q1, that is not a big driver because the builder channel in Q1 was not very high. I think that's more a reason we're bullish on mid and long-term because our position within the builder segment is a very strong one and has strengthened over the last couple of years.”

EMEA sales plunged -18% to $889 million, although EBIT turned positive, coming in at $5 million versus -$27 million a year ago. Organics sales fell -7.7%. Industry weakness hurt sales, while $30 million in held-for-sale accounting benefits boosted EBIT. The company is in the process of transferring its major domestic appliance business into a newly formed entity with Arcelik.

Latin American revenue fell -0.4% to $757 million, while EBIT fell -27.8%. The company said Mexico saw solid demand improvement, but that Brazil was weak.

Asian sales declined by -10.2% to $256 million, or -3.4% excluding currency. EBIT fell -42.9% to $8 million.

Gross margins fell -190 basis points to 16.4%.

Adjusted EPS was $2.66. That beat analyst estimates by 49 cents.

Looking forward, the company reaffirmed its revenue guidance for sales to be down -1% to -2% to $19.5 billion. It is still looking for adjusted EPS of between $16-18, although lowered its GAAP EPS expectation to $13-15. The company is expecting free cash flow of $800 million.

Overall, it was a decent quarter compared to expectations, although the continued back-end loaded guidance is something of a concern. WHR is already seeing some sales weakness, but the economy still hasn’t teetered into a recession. A second-half recovery seems a bit optimistic given the economic uncertainty, and if the economy starts to weaken, WHR could have to lower its full-year outlook.

Opportunities and Risks

With the U.S. being its largest market, trends in home formation and the appliance replacement cycle will continue to play a big role in WHR’s results over the long term. Despite a recent slowdown in new construction given the rise in interest rates, the U.S. is still considered to have a large housing shortage, with estimates generally ranging from a shortage of between 2 million all the way up to more than 5 million homes. Thus, in the medium to long term, this dynamic should be positive for a company like WHR as the country will continue to need more single-family and multi-family homes, all of which need appliances.

Appliances, meanwhile, don’t last forever, and need to be replaced generally every 9-15 years, depending of the type of appliance. WHR sees the replacement cycle shrinking as well.

Company Presentation

Discussing the outlook for North America on its Q4 call, CFO James Peters said:

“I'll provide additional color around our mid- to long-term North America industry outlook. While we are experiencing short-term demand softness, we remain very optimistic about mid- and long-term demand trends. Replacement demand, which represents 55% of the total industry, will increase in the mid- to long term. After the post-financial crisis, industry, volume declined from 2008 to 2011. The industry began to grow again in 2013. Further, with remote and hybrid work trends continue to drive elevated usage of well above 2x pre-pandemic levels in our cooking appliances, reducing the replacement cycle by approximately 2 years. "Combined with a very strong installed base of Whirlpool's family of appliances in 2 out of every 3 households in America supports strong replacement momentum. Additionally, housing demographics such as a moderating interest rate environment, the oldest housing stock in U.S. history, the need for household formations to catch up with population growth rates and the 2 million to 3 million unit undersupply of U.S. houses, supports mid- to long-term discretionary and new construction demand, which is 45% of the total industry. We feel extremely confident in our ability to capitalize on these significant tailwinds despite the near-term pressures of housing affordability and softening consumer sentiment impacting discretionary spending and have reflected all of these drivers in our mid- to long-term industry growth outlook of 3% to 4%."

In addition to residential U.S. growth, the company is also looking to expand into the commercial business. It has a commercial laundry business under its Maytag brand, but it sees an opportunity to expend the business further and to possibly get into commercial cooking as well. WHR would also like to continue to grow and expand its countertop appliance business. This is one area where it can really invest and innovate. It’s also looking to push more e-commerce purchases through its own sites.

International repositioning is another area of opportunity. WHR has done a very good job in some international markets such as Latin America, but it has divested weaker businesses in other markets, such as China, Turkey and Russia. It’s also in the process of divesting its European business, while retaining a 25% stake in the new company. Meanwhile, it views India a big growth market. The company says the world is becoming less global due to increased trade barriers, freight cost inflation, and geopolitical tension, and as such regional and local scale have become much more important than global scale.

As with most manufacturing companies, becoming more efficient is also always a priority. Reducing part complexity and the supply chain has been a big focus for the company the past couple of years. Meanwhile, it is looking to take out $800-900 million in costs in 2023. Between $300-400 million of this will be reducing raw material costs, while $500 million will be things like supply chain efficiencies, headcount, and reduce discretionary spending.

As far as risks, the economy, especially in the U.S. and Latin America are the biggest risks. Lower demand can also eventually lead to inventory build-ups in the channel, which can lead to less utilization at its manufacturing facilities. That then creates a scenario of weaker sales and lower margins.

Valuation

WHR stock trades at 8x the 2023 EBITDA of $1.83 billion and 7.2x the 2024 EBITDA consensus of $2.02 billion.

On a P/E basis, it trades at 9x EPS estimates of $15.96. Based on the 2024 consensus for EPS of $18.15, it trades at 7.8x.

The company is expected to see revenue fall -2.5% this year, and -5.2% next year.

The company doesn’t have many good public comps, and its forward EV/EBITDA multiple is around where it has historically traded on a backwards basis.

WHR Historical Valuation (FinBox)

Conclusion

I think WHR should be able to ride some nice trends in appliance replacement and new home growth in the medium to long term. In the near term, however, I worry that its back-end loaded guidance is a bit too aggressive. The company is counting on market share gains and a stronger U.S. housing market in the second half, which I’m not quite ready to bet on at this time.

From a valuation standpoint, the company is trading around where it historically has traded over the past decade. As such, I’m neutral on the name at present.