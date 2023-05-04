Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 9:35 PM ETClearfield, Inc. (CLFD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.77K Followers

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Greg McNiff - IR

Cheri Beranek - President and CEO

Kevin Morgan - CFO

Dan Herzog - CMO

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Koontz - Needham & Company

Tim Savageaux - Northland Capital Markets

Scott Searle - ROTH Capital Partners

Operator

Okay, and welcome to the Clearfield Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Greg McNiff, Investor Relations to Clearfield. Please go ahead.

Greg McNiff

Thank you. Joining me on the call today are, Cheri Beranek, Clearfield's President and CEO; Dan Herzog, Clearfield's CFO, and Kevin Morgan, Clearfield's CMO.

Please note that during this call management will be making remarks regarding future events, and the future financial performance of the company. These remarks constitute forward-looking statement for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement.

It is important to note also that the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law, the company cautions you to consider risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement contained in today's press release earnings presentation and on this conference call. The risk factor section in Clearfield most recent Form 10-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission and its subsequent filings on Form 10-Q provide a description of these risks.

With that I would like to turn the call

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.