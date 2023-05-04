Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Apple (AAPL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 9:35 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript May 4, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Suhasini Chandramouli - Investor Relations

Tim Cook - Chief Executive Officer

Luca Maestri - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Erik Woodring - Morgan Stanley

Mike Ng - Goldman Sachs

Shannon Cross - Credit Suisse

Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America

David Vogt - UBS

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan

Amit Daryanani - Evercore ISI

Krish Sankar - Cowen and Company

Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo

Sydney Ho - Deutsche Bank

Harsh Kumar - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Apple’s Q2 Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Suhasini Chandramouli, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Suhasini Chandramouli

Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. Speaking first today is Apple's CEO, Tim Cook; and he'll be followed by CFO, Luca Maestri. After that, we'll open the call to questions from analysts. Please note that some of the information you'll hear during our discussion today will consist of forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding revenue, gross margin, operating expense, other income and expense, taxes, capital allocation, and future business outlook, including the potential impact of macroeconomic conditions on the company's business and results of operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or trends to differ materially from our forecast. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in Apple's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and the Form 8-K filed with the SEC today, along with the associated press release.

Apple assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of

