Bumble, Inc. (BMBL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 10:05 PM ETBumble Inc. (BMBL)
Bumble, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Cherryl Valenzuela - VP, IR

Whitney Herd - Founder and CEO

Anuradha Subramanian - CFO

Tariq Shaukat - President

Conference Call Participants

Alexandra Steiger - Goldman Sachs

Cory Carpenter - JPMorgan

Shweta Khajuria - Evercore ISI

Lauren Schenk - Morgan Stanley

Ishant Goel - Deutsche Bank

Justin Patterson - KeyBanc Capital Markets

John Blackledge - Cowen

Laura Champine - Loop Capital

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Sydney and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Bumble Q1 2023 earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. I now pass it over to Cherryl Valenzuela.

Cherryl Valenzuela

Thank you, operator and thank you all for joining us to discuss Bumble first quarter 2023 financial results. With me today are Whitney Herd, Founder and CEO; Tariq Shaukat, President; and Anu Subramanian, CFO of Bumble.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that certain statements made on this call today are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and reflect our current expectations based on our beliefs, assumptions, and information currently available to us.

Although we believe these expectations are reasonable, we undertake no obligation to revise any statements to reflect changes that occur after this call. Descriptions of factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our earnings press release and filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31st, 2021, and our subsequent periodic filings.

