Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 10:30 PM ETTeradata Corporation (TDC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.78K Followers

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Lee - SVP, IR and Corporate Development

Steve McMillan - President and CEO

Claire Bramley - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Chad Bennett - Craig-Hallum

Howard Ma - Guggenheim

Tyler Radke - Citi

Nehal Chokshi - Northland Capital Markets

Derrick Wood - TD Cowen

Ruplu Bhattacharya - Bank of America

Sheldon McMeans - Barclays

Maya Neuman - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good afternoon, my name is Francis, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Teradata First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Christopher Lee, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. You may begin your conference.

Christopher Lee

Good afternoon, and welcome to Teradata's 2023 First Quarter Earnings Call. Steve McMillan, Teradata's President and Chief Executive Officer, will lead our call today; followed by Claire Bramley, Teradata's Chief Financial Officer, who will discuss our financial results and our outlook.

Our discussion today includes forecasts and other information that are considered forward-looking statements. While these statements reflect our current outlook, they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risk factors are described in today's earnings release and in our SEC filings, including our most recent Form 10-K and in the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, that is expected to be filed with the SEC within the next few days. These forward-looking statements are made as of today, and we undertake no duty or obligation to update our forward-looking statements.

On today's call, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures which excludes such items as

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.