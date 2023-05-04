Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 10:43 PM ETVeracyte, Inc. (VCYT)
Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Shayla Gorman - Director of Investor Relations

Marc Stapley - Chief Executive Officer

Rebecca Chambers - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Puneet Souda - SVB Securities

Mason Carrico - Stephens, Inc.

Matt Sykes - Goldman Sachs

Andrew Brackmann - William Blair

Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley

Sung Ji Nam - Scotiabank

Andrew Cooper - Raymond James

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Veracyte First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Webcast. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Shayla Gorman, Director of Investor Relations. Please, go ahead.

Shayla Gorman

Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for a discussion of our first quarter 2023 financial results. With me today are Marc Stapley, Veracyte's Chief Executive Officer; and Rebecca Chambers, our Chief Financial Officer.

Veracyte issued a press release earlier this afternoon detailing our first quarter 2023 financial results. This release, along with a business and financial presentation, is available in the Investor Relations section of our Web site at veracyte.com.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that various statements that we may make during this call will include forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and the company can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Further, we are not under any obligation to provide further updates on our business trends or our performance during the quarter. To better understand the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, we refer you

