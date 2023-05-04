Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 10:44 PM ETA10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.78K Followers

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2023 4:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dhrupad Trivedi - President and Chief Executive Officer

Brian Becker - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christian Schwab - Craig-Hallum

Gray Powell - BTIG.

Hamed Khorsand - BWS Financial

Operator

Hello and welcome to the A10 Networks’ First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Alex, and I will be your moderator for today. [Operator Instructions ]

I would now hand over to Tom Alan of FNK IR. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. Thank you all for joining us today. This call is being recorded and webcast live and may be accessed for at least 90 days via the A10 Networks website at a10networks.com. Hosting the call today are Dhrupad Trivedi, ATN's President and CEO; and CFO, Brian Becker. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that shortly after the market closed today, A10 Networks issued a press release announcing its first quarter 2023 financial results. Additionally, A10 published a presentation and supplemental trended financial statements. You may access the press release, presentation and trended financial statements on the Investor Relations section of the company's website. During the course of today's call, management will make forward-looking statements, including statements regarding projections for future operating results, including our potential revenue growth, industry and customer trends, our capital allocation strategy, supply chain constraints and expectations, our positioning, our repurchase and dividend programs in our markets. These statements are based on current expectations and beliefs as of today, May 4, 2023..

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control, such as the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations that could cause actual results to differ materially, and

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.