Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.78K Followers

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Yujia Zhai - The Blueshirt Group, IR

Stephen Chang - Chief Executive Officer

Yifan Liang - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Williams - Benchmark

Craig Ellis - B. Riley Securities

Jeremy Kwan - Stifel, Nicolaus

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, hello. And welcome to the Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Fiscal Q3 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Maxine, and I will be coordinating today’s call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand you over to Yujia Zhai of The Blueshirt Group to begin. Yujia, please go ahead when you are ready.

Yujia Zhai

Good afternoon, everyone. And welcome to Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s conference call to discuss fiscal 2023 third quarter financial results. With me today are Stephen Chang, our CEO; and Yifan Liang, our CFO.

This call is being recorded and broadcast live over the web. A replay will be available for seven days following the call and can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Today’s call will proceed as follows. Stephen will begin with business updates, provide strategic highlights and a detailed segment report. After that, Yifan will review the financial results and provide guidance for the June quarter. Finally, we will have the Q&A session. The earnings release was distributed over the wire today, May 4, 2023, after the market close. The release is also posted on the company’s website.

Our earnings release and this presentation include non-GAAP financial measures. We use non-GAAP measures, because we believe they provide useful information about our operating performance that should be considered by investors in conjunction with the GAAP measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures is included in the earnings release.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.