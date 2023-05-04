Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

NSL: Amortizing 'Return Of Principal' Fund

Summary

  • The NSL fund aims to provide high current income from a portfolio of senior loans.
  • The fund is currently yielding 11.4% based on market price.
  • However, with mid-single-digit returns potential from the asset class, the NSL fund is a clear 'return of principal' fund where long-term investors lose both principal and income.

A male businessman opens a black wallet and pulls out a hundred-dollar bill on a green background. a small salary for an employee. concept of dollar inflation. Hand holding miniature dollar note

Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

Readers often ask why I am so critical of high yielding funds. My issue with these funds is the fact that they appear to be set up to lure unsuspecting retirees with high distribution yields. However, what they actually

NSL capital structure

Figure 1 - NSL capital structure (Nuveen)

NSL charges high fees

Figure 2 - NSL charges high fees (Nuveen)

NSL asset allocation

Figure 3 - NSL asset allocation (Nuveen)

NSL top industry exposures

Figure 4 - NSL top industry exposures (Nuveen)

NSL credit quality allocation

Figure 5 - NSL credit quality allocation (Nuveen)

NSL historical returns

Figure 6 - NSL historical returns (morningstar.com)

High yield credit spreads average 5% over a cycle

Figure 7 - High yield credit spreads average 5% over a cycle (St. Louis Fed)

NSL distribution yield

Figure 8 - NSL distribution yield (Seeking Alpha)

NSL has an amortizing NAV profile

Figure 9 - NSL has an amortizing NAV profile (morningstar.com)

NSL does not often use ROC

Figure 10 - NSL does not often use ROC (NSL annual report)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.89K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

