Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 10:48 PM ETBio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO), BIO.B
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.78K Followers

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ed Chung - Vice President, Investor Relations

Norman Schwartz - Chief Executive Officer

Ilan Daskal - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Andy Last - Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer

Simon May - President, Life Science Group

Dara Wright - President, Clinical Diagnostics Group

Conference Call Participants

Brandon Couillard - Jefferies

Patrick Donnelly - Citi

Dan Leonard - Credit Suisse

Jack Meehan - Nephron Research

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending the Bio-Rad First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Matt, and I'll be your moderator for today's call. All lines have been muted during the presentation portion of the call open for opportunities for question-and-answer session at the end. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Ed Chung, Head of Investor Relations. Ed, please go ahead.

Ed Chung

Thanks, Matt. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Today, we will review the first quarter 2023 financial results and from an update on key business trends for Bio-Rad.

With me on the call today are Norman Schwartz, our Chief Executive Officer; Ilan Daskal, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer; Andy Last, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; Simon May, President of the Life Science Group; and Dara Wright, President of the Clinical Diagnostics Group.

Before we begin our review, I would like to caution everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements about management's goals, plans and expectations, our future financial performance and other matters. These statements are based on assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Our actual results may differ materially from these plans, goal and expectations. You should not place

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.