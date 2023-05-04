Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Simon Latimer - Head of Investor Relations

Todd Davis - Chief Executive Officer

Tavo Espinoza - Chief Financial Office

Matthew Korenberg - President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Henry - ROTH Capital

Matt Hewitt - Craig-Hallum Capital

Joseph Pantginis - HC Wayne Wright

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Kyla Baker and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Ligand’s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker’s remarks there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Head of Investor Relations Simon Latimer.

Simon Latimer

Thanks, Kyla. Welcome to Ligand’s first quarter 2023 financial results and business update conference call. Please note that there are slides accompanying today’s call. These can be accessed by going to the Investors section of our corporate website, where you can find the link to the webcast on the IR calendar page.

Today, when discussing our financial results, we will use non-GAAP financial measures and some of our statements will be forward-looking, including those related to our financial condition, results of operations, financial guidance and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please review our disclosures about forward-looking statements here on Slide 2. Additional information concerning risk factors and other matters concerning Ligand can also be found in our earnings press release and our periodic filings with the SEC.

We undertake no obligation to revise or update any statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this conference call. A reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial measures we

