Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 10:53 PM ETOncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.78K Followers

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Salim Yazji - CMO

James Breitmeyer - President, CEO

Richard Vincent - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Hartaj Singh - Oppenheimer

Carl Byrnes - Northland Capital Markets

Rosemary Li - Cantor Fitzgerald

Kemp Dolliver - Brookline Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Oncternal Therapeutics First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference will be recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Richard Vincent, Chief Financial Officer.

Richard Vincent

Thank you, Joe. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Joining me on the call this afternoon are our President and CEO, Dr. James Breitmeyer, and our CMO, Dr. Salim Yazji. Today's call includes the business update and discussion of our first quarter ended March 31, 2023 financial results that were filed earlier today, which will be followed by Q&A.

Today's press release and a replay of today's call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Oncternal's website for at least the next 30 days. Please note that certain information discussed on today's call is covered under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

We will be making forward looking statements during this call about future events such as our business and product development strategies, the timing of initiation of our pre-clinical and clinical studies, the timing of planned interim data updates, the timing of our regulatory filings and our cash runway. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business.

These forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with and are qualified by the cautionary statements contained in

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.