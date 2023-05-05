shaunl/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

As the calendar turns to May 2023, accounts of the third major US bank collapse since March is one of the top stories on the news wire. First Republic Bank (OTCPK:FRCB) is the now the second-largest bank failure in American history. JPMorgan (JPM) bought the now-defunct bank's deposits and many of its assets. This decision came after regulators had already taken over the operations of First Republic.

Banking crises are not unusual in US history. Since the ratification of the Constitution in 1790, there have been 16 major bank crises, many of which have accompanied major economic downturns like the Great Depression and the Great Recession.

Over the same period of time, our neighbors to the north have fared better, indeed, much better. There has never been a banking crisis in Canada. At least one scholar, Charles Calomiris, has argued that the anti-populist government that originated with the French is to blame for the lack of excitement in the Canadian banking sector.

Regulation is a major factor in the long-term success of Canadian banks. These institutions bring in revenue from fees, and they tend to operate conservatively, unlike American institutions that attempt innovation to juice returns. There are relatively few banks in the Canadian market, with just six banks making up nearly 90% of the country's banking sector.

Scotiabank

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), more commonly known as Scotiabank, is one of these major Canadian banks that has a strong history. In recent years, it's been the third-largest bank in Canada. BNS has a history that dates to 1832, and it's never missed a dividend payment, although it cut the dividend during World War II.

To say that the company's share price is boring would be an understatement. Over the past 10 years, shares of Scotiabank are actually down about 14% in US dollars, although this includes a drop of 21% over the past year, which is a drop off from an all-time high of more than $73 a share hit in early 2022. Indeed, the company has dropped about a third from that all-time high.

However, foreign exchange rates can impact the way an investment in BNS might perform in Canada vs. its performance in the US. The company is down about 19% over the past five years in US currency, but it's actually increased in price in terms of Canadian dollars over the same period of time.

Scotiabank returns over ten years (USD) (Seeking Alpha) Scotia bank 5-year returns CAD (Scotiabank Investor Relations page)

While the price has dropped in USD, revenue and net income have grown over the same period in the US currency. Total revenues have grown from $19.183 billion to $21.876 billion over the past decade, while net income has grown from $6.336 billion to $7.468 billion over the same time frame. EPS has ranged between $3.98 and $5.89 over the past decade in USD. All of this tends to show a stable company.

The most recent quarterly report noted a drop in net income, which it attributed at least somewhat to the Canadian Recovery Dividend, a one-time tax on banking and insurance income in excess of $1 billion CAD. Revenue came within 1% on a year-over-year basis, and it was 5% higher than the previous quarter. The Canadian Recovery Dividend led to a $579 million CAD hit to the most recent quarterly earnings. There will be a similar reduction to BNS and other major Canadian banks over the next four years, as the tax is spread into equal annual payments over a five-year period. Other banks like the Bank of Montreal (BMO) have to pay the tax as well.

Higher interest rates have impacted growth prospects in the US and Canada, and this, along with a new CEO, makes the bank's near-term prospects "a bit more murky," according to analyst Scott Chan and BMO CEO Daryl White. Because of an anticipated economic slowdown, Scotiabank is taking preemptive steps to account for possible defaults. The bank has booked provisions for possible losses at $638 million CAD, which was up from $222 million CAD in the same quarter of the previous year. This provides some idea of how the company's management think the economy might perform in the near term, and it is in line with what some other major Canadian banks have done, as noted in a recent Reuters article.

On the company's most recent annual report, Scotiabank listed the provision for credit loss as 0.19% of the bank's outstanding loans. This was actually down from the estimate of 0.29% a year earlier. Gross impaired loans were 0.62% of loans and acceptances, which was also lower on a year-over-year basis.

Knowing that the Canadian Recovery Dividend will come to an end, along with the fact that economies can go up or down should provide some comfort to investors who are concerned over the most recent quarterly report.

Where many companies on the American exchange have bought back large numbers of shares to juice their EPS, the number of shares outstanding for BNS have varied very little over the past 10 years, although BNS decided last year to buy about 3% of its outstanding shares back.

The bank's revenues come from a range of markets. Only 42% of Scotiabank's revenue comes from Canada. Currently, about 12% of revenues originate in the US, while 14% come from Mexico. BNS maintains wholesale operations in the UK and several Asian nations that include China, India, and Singapore.

BNS Dividend

I own shares of BNS, and I do so because of the dividend it offers. Much as the share price can vary depending upon foreign exchange rates, the dividend can also vary. In CAD, Scotiabank has not cut dividends since World War II, an understandable development given the circumstances at that time. Even during the Great Recession, when American banks cut their dividends drastically, if they did not suspend them altogether, BNS left its dividend unchanged between 2009 and 2010. The COVID pandemic also led to a stalled dividend in 2020 and 2021, but Scotiabank resumed increased payments in 2022 to the tune of 11.1%, and it added another 3% raise mid-year.

These raises are made in Canadian dollars. Therefore, they might not show up in USD. Exchange rates are likely to even out over time. Sometimes, the variations will benefit Americans; at other times, they will not. However, the current yield of 6.16% is quite healthy. Even without any share price or dividend growth, an American investor who reinvests the dividend might expect to see their shares and dividend payments double in 12 years. With Scotiabank's regular dividend increases, the amount of time needed to double would likely be a bit shorter. Those who are looking to offset expenses with dividends will benefit from the relatively high yield on cost they might obtain now.

The current dividend payout rate is around 49%, according to Seeking Alpha. This means that the company only pays out about one-half of its earnings, which could theoretically lead to some additional dividend increases or share buybacks in the future.

Conclusion

BNS has never missed a dividend payment in its history that's approaching two centuries. It's never cut its dividend in more than 80 years. Those thinking about an investment in Scotiabank might be attracted by the current yield. That's a great reason to own shares at this point. However, there might also be some healthy price appreciation over the near term. BNS is down about a third from its all-time high, and earnings and revenue continue to roll in at slightly higher levels over time. The Canadian Recovery Dividend will be a drag in the intermediate term, but it is scheduled to end in four years, which should provide a bump to Scotiabank's numbers.

While there might be headwinds based upon the global economy possibly slowing down, Canadian banks have thrived in all economic conditions and have never had an American-style crisis. Therefore, those who are looking to invest in the financial sector without the fear of deregulation and a desire to maximize short-term gains through risky behavior might opt for this Canadian banking giant that's generally more conservative than its neighbors south of the border.