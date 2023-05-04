Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Enviva Inc. (EVA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 11:13 PM ETEnviva Inc. (EVA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.78K Followers

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kate Walsh - VP, IR

John Keppler - Executive Chairman

Thomas Meth - President and CEO

Shai Even - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Elvira Scotto - RBC Capital Markets

Mark Strouse - JPMorgan

Ryan Levine - Citi

Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James

Jordan Levy - Truist Securities

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Enviva Inc.’s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kate Walsh, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kate Walsh

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Enviva’s First Quarter of 2023 Earnings Conference Call. We appreciate your interest in and support of Enviva, and thank you for your participation today.

On this morning’s call, we have John Keppler, Executive Chairman of the Board; Thomas Meth, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Shai Even, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Our agenda will be for John, Thomas and Shai to discuss our financial and operating results and to provide an update on our current business outlook and operations. Then we will open up the call for questions.

During the course of our remarks and the subsequent Q&A session, we will be making forward-looking statements, which are subject to a variety of risks. Information concerning the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements can be found in our earnings release as well as in our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new or changed events or circumstances.

In addition to presenting our financial results in accordance with GAAP, we will also

