Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 11:20 PM ETCytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.78K Followers

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Diane Weiser - Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Robert Blum - President & Chief Executive Officer

Fady Malik - Executive Vice President, Research & Development

Stuart Kupfer - Senior Vice President & Chief Medical Officer

Andrew Callos - Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer

Robert Wong - Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer

Ching Jaw - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Srikripa Devarakonda - Truist

Salim Syed - Mizuho

Tessa Romero - JPMorgan

Charles Duncan - Cantor Fitzgerald

Yasmeen Rahimi - Piper Sandler

Akash Tewari - Jefferies

Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley

Jason Zemansky - Bank of America

Jason Butler - JMP Securities

Rohit Bhasin - Needham & Co.

Omari Baruti - Goldman Sachs

Ash Verma - UBS

Dane Leone - Raymond James

Justin Kim - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome ladies and gentlemen to Cytokinetics' First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. At this time, I would like to inform you that this call is being recorded and that all participants are in a listen-only mode. At the company's request, we will open the call for question-and-answer after the presentation. We will allow for one question per participant.

I will now turn the call over to Diane Weiser, Cytokinetic's Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Please, go ahead.

Diane Weiser

Good afternoon and thanks for joining us on the call today. Robert Blum, President and Chief Executive Officer will begin with an overview of the quarter and recent developments. Fady Malik, EVP of R&D will provide updates related to aficamten and other drug candidates comprising our early-stage pipeline. Stuart Kupfer, SVP and Chief Medical Officer will provide further updates on the development program for aficamten. Andrew Callos, EVP and

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.