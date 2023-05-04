Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 11:36 PM ETTexas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.78K Followers

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Bailen - Head, Investor Relations

Jerry Morgan - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joshua Long - Stephens

David Palmer - Evercore ISI

Brian Towsen - Morgan Stanley

Peter Saleh - BTIG

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays

David Tarantino - Baird

Sara Senatore - Bank of America

Dennis Geiger - UBS

Jeff farmer - Gordon Haskett

Jon Tower - Citi

Lauren Silberman - Credit Suisse

Brian Vaccaro - Raymond James

Andrew Strelzik - Bank of Montreal

Andy Barish - Jefferies

Jim Sanderson - Northcoast Research

Operator

Good evening and welcome to the Texas Roadhouse First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to introduce Michael Bailen, Head of Investor Relations for Texas Roadhouse. You may begin your conference.

Michael Bailen

Thank you, Brianna and good evening. By now, you should have access to our earnings release for the first quarter ended March 28, 2023. It may also be found on our website at texasroadhouse.com in the Investors section.

I would like to remind everyone that part of our discussion today will include forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and therefore undue reliance should not be placed upon them. We refer all of you to our earnings release in our recent filings with the SEC. These documents provide a more detailed discussion of the relevant factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. In addition, we may refer to non-GAAP measures. If applicable, reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the GAAP information can be found in our earnings release.

On the call with me today is Jerry Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Texas Roadhouse. Following the prepared remarks, we will

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.