Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Prudential Q1 Earnings: Strong Core Performance

May 05, 2023 12:39 AM ETPrudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)
Zen Analyst profile picture
Zen Analyst
6.99K Followers

Summary

  • Prudential's 1Q23 results and Q2 guidance reveal strong core performance, exceeding consensus expectations.
  • The company's CRE exposure is manageable, and its investment portfolio is well-diversified with minimal risk.
  • Despite recent outflows, we maintain a positive outlook on Prudential's PGIM business, supported by strategic growth initiatives.
Portrait of senior man with her arms raised taking deep breath in nature

recep-bg/E+ via Getty Images

In this article, we delve into Prudential's (NYSE:PRU) 1Q23 results and Q2 guidance, shedding light on the company's solid financial performance, which we believe is more favorable than it first appears. Our analysis of the company's core operations, commercial real estate (CRE) exposure, and the growth

This article was written by

Zen Analyst profile picture
Zen Analyst
6.99K Followers
Here to reduce financial suffering. Subscribe to my Substack to get my latest and most complete analysis before anyone else -- It's free:  https://zenanalyst.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.