In this article, we delve into Prudential's (NYSE:PRU) 1Q23 results and Q2 guidance, shedding light on the company's solid financial performance, which we believe is more favorable than it first appears. Our analysis of the company's core operations, commercial real estate (CRE) exposure, and the growth potential of its global active investment manager, PGIM, has led us to assign a Buy rating on PRU stock due to the company's portfolio of businesses, attractive valuation and impressive dividend yield.

Q1 Key Takeaway: Stronger Than It Appears

Upon closer examination of Prudential's 1Q23 results and Q2 guidance, we believe that the company's financial performance is solid and, in fact, more favorable compared to the consensus expectations. While the reported adjusted operating EPS of $2.66 did not meet the $2.93 consensus, we find it essential to emphasize that the exclusion of non-core items results in a more robust outcome of $2.97, underlining the company's strong core performance.

We are particularly encouraged by the significant increase in net investment income, driven by higher yields and positively impacting sales in key segments like fixed annuities, pension risk transfer, indexed variable annuities, and international markets. As global reopening efforts gain momentum, especially in Japan and Latin America, we anticipate further earnings growth, supported by the company's well-positioned product offerings.

Prudential's management has provided an optimistic outlook for 2Q23, projecting a core earnings capacity of around $3.29 per share, which exceeds both our prior estimate of $3.10 and the $3.07 consensus. This projection, combined with the well-diversified investment portfolio and 18% CRE exposure, bolsters our confidence in the company's resilience and ability to mitigate significant losses.

Taking these factors into account, we assert that Prudential's quarter and guidance reflect a solid financial foundation and a more promising future than what consensus expectations might suggest. We maintain a positive outlook on the company and advise investors to consider the broader context when evaluating its performance.

CRE Exposure Limited

A crucial takeaway from Prudential's recent quarter is the company's transparency regarding its commercial real estate exposure, which has been a cause for concern among investors. By providing incremental investment and CRE exposure information in its slide deck, Prudential has shed light on its overall 18% CRE exposure in its investment portfolio. This exposure comprises a 13% allocation to mortgage loans, 2% in Private Placement REIT Debt, 2% in CMBS, and 1% in Real Estate Secured Equity.

It is essential to note that, while 18% constitutes a significant portion of the overall portfolio, the risk exposure to office and other assets facing credit concerns is much lower. In fact, the company has a mere 2% allocation to office real estate commercial loans in its portfolio, with 76% of office properties categorized as Class A and 24% as Class B. The mortgage loan pool's largest allocations are in Apartment/Multi-Family and Industrial segments.

Prudential's loans with loan-to-value ratios (LTV) over 70% and debt service coverage ratios below 1.2x represent only 3% of the mortgage portfolio, which is just 0.39% of the overall investment portfolio. Furthermore, the 2% CMBS allocation is 100% AAA-rated, with 20% government guaranteed and approximately 40% average credit enhancement. The REIT Debt is 97% investment grade, and the Real Estate Related Equity is characterized as low-leveraged with consistent net operating income (NOI).

In our assessment, while investors are justified in their concerns about potential losses in the CRE space, we believe that Prudential's exposure is manageable, and the company's investment portfolio is well-diversified with manageable risk. Although the CRE issue is likely to remain a challenge for the company and the industry, we view Prudential's balance sheet as well-positioned and relatively insulated from significant losses.

PGIM Solid Despite Outflows

In our opinion, Prudential's global active investment manager, PGIM, showcases impressive diversified capabilities across various asset classes, including fixed income, equities, and alternatives. Despite the recent third-party institutional and retail net outflows of $14 billion, primarily from fixed income strategies, we believe in the long-term strength of PGIM's investment performance.

We understand that the institutional and retail outflows are mainly due to liquidity needs, derisking actions, and investors rebalancing amidst higher interest rates and inflation. However, we anticipate these outflows to be temporary and expect a reversal as inflation moderates and the rate environment stabilizes.

PGIM's success and growth are closely connected to Prudential's US and international insurance and retirement businesses. This symbiotic relationship allows both entities to benefit from each other's growth and expertise, ultimately creating more value for customers. With affiliated net flows reaching $2 billion in the first quarter of 2023, we are optimistic about the prospects of this mutually reinforcing partnership.

Additionally, Prudential's focus on expanding its private alternatives and credit business, including the strategic acquisition of Deerpath Capital Management, bolsters our confidence in the company's long-term growth. Deerpath Capital is a leading US private credit and direct lending manager, and its integration into Prudential's business will further enhance PGIM's alternative capabilities and contribute additional fee-based revenue.

We maintain a positive outlook on Prudential's PGIM business, despite the recent outflows. We believe that the company's robust investment performance, synergies between its insurance and asset management businesses, and the strategic acquisition of Deerpath Capital are strong indicators of a promising future for PGIM.

Valuation

As we conclude our analysis, we want to emphasize Prudential's current valuation, with the stock trading at 0.9x BV (ex. AOCI) and 6.9x 2023 consensus EPS from FactSet. This valuation, combined with an attractive 6.2% dividend yield, reinforces our Buy rating on the stock. We believe that Prudential's solid financial foundation, prudent risk management, and growth potential in its PGIM business outweigh the concerns surrounding CRE exposure and recent outflows. We encourage investors to consider the broader context and long-term prospects of the company when making investment decisions.