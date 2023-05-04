Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 11:58 PM ETQualys, Inc. (QLYS)
Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Blair King - Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Sumedh Thakar - President & Chief Executive Officer

Joo Mi Kim - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Saltzman - Morgan Stanley

Brian Essex - JPMorgan

Alex Henderson - Needham & Company

Rudy Kessinger - D.A. Davison

Josh Tilton - Wolfe Research

Operator

Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Qualys First Quarter 2023 Investor Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speakers today, Mr. Blair King. Please go ahead.

Blair King

Thank you, Norma and good afternoon and welcome to Qualys’ first quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Sumedh Thakar, our President and CEO, and Joo Mi Kim, our CFO.

Before we get started, I would like to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements that generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Actual results may differ materially from these statements.

Factors that could cause results to differ materially are set forth in today's press release and our filings with the SEC, including our latest Form 10-Q and 10-K. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

During this call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in today's earnings press release. As a reminder, the press

