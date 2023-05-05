Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Despite Plus-Side Returns For The Week, ETF And Fund Investors Duck For Cover During The Fund-Flows Week

May 05, 2023
  • Investors were net purchasers of fund assets for the second week in a row, injecting a net $5.8 billion for the week ended Wednesday, May 3.
  • Equity ETFs experienced net outflows for the first week in four, handing back a little less than $7.8 billion for the most recent fund-flows week.
  • For the second consecutive week, taxable fixed income ETFs witnessed net outflows, although handing back just $648 million this week.
  • Given the rise in regional bank concerns, it wasn’t too surprising to see money market funds witness their second consecutive weekly net inflows.

Investors were net purchasers of fund assets (including those of conventional funds and ETFs) for the second week in a row, injecting a net $5.8 billion for the Refinitiv Lipper fund-flows week ended Wednesday, May 3. However, fund investors were net purchasers of short-term

Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.

