'Tell Me You're Pausing, Without Telling Me You're Pausing' Stock Market...

May 05, 2023 1:26 AM ETBABA, CPS, VNO, BAX, INTC, XBI, SWK, GNRC, AMZN, GOOGL, DIS, SPY, SP500, SPX
Summary

  • To a man with a hammer, everything looks like a nail. Powell is single-mindedly focused on lagging inflation data.
  • Two possible solutions.
  • Updates on CPS, VNO, and BABA.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Holds News Conference Following Federal Open Market Committee Meeting

Drew Angerer

On Wednesday, Chairman Powell bumbled his way to another selloff. Par for the course - as he holds the record for worst market performance following his communications:

S&P Performance following release

Bespoke

To a man with a hammer, everything looks like a nail. Powell

DIA

Stockcharts.com

SPY

Stockcharts.com

QQQ

Stockcharts.com

Press release

Federalreserve.gov

KRE

Stockcharts.com

Bank Failures

Charlie Bilello

Bank Failures

Mike Bostock

Regional Bank Market Cap

Charles Payne

Statement changes

CNBC

Powell quote

HedgeFundTips and Financial Juice Twitter

Fed language

Carl Quintanilla

Powell quote

Financial Juice

FOMC Statement

Nick Timiraos

Powell quote

Financial Juice

Powell quote

Financial Juice

Bank failure list

Richard Christopher Whalen

Q1 Results

Cooper Standard IR

Consolidated results

Cooper Standard IR

Segment results

Cooper Standard IR

Car sales

Robert Burgess

VNO Call

Bloomberg

VNO call

Bloomberg

Subway use

Carl Quintanilla

BABA

Stockcharts.com

Sentiment cycle

Justin Mamis

China spending

CN Wire

China Travel

Thomas J. Hayes/Bloomberg

Tourism revenue

China Ministry of Culture and Tourism

BABA Interview

Thomas J. Hayes

Costco/Freshippo

Thomas J. Hayes

Buffett Quote

Investing Cannons

Discounted China Stocks

Bloomberg

US/China Channels

Carl Quintanilla

Earnings

Factset.com

Earnings

Factset.com

Earnings

Factset.com

Retail investors

Seth Golden

S&P May-October

Carl Quintanilla

Final Fed Rate Hike Returns

Carson Investment Research

S&P in May

Ryan Detrick

Sentiment Survey Data

AAII.com

!AAIIBULL

Stockcharts.com

Fear/Greed

CNN

Fear/Greed

CNN

!NAAIM

Stockcharts.com

Tom Hayes is Founder, Chairman and Managing Member of Great Hill Capital, LLC (a long/short equity manager based in New York City). He started Hedge Fund Tips as a platform to share actionable insights, tips and research for investors/traders to benefit from – based on what he has learned in his years of experience in the Hedge Fund industry.Read Tom's bio here: https://www.hedgefundtips.com/about-tj-hayes/ To get our Free Newsletter go to: https://www.hedgefundtips.com/free

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA VNO CPS BAX INTC XBI SWK GNRC AMZN GOOGL DIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

