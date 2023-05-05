Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Lowe's Is Checking All The Boxes For Improving Shareholder Value

May 05, 2023 1:51 AM ETLowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)
Summary

  • Over the last decade, Lowe's has experienced an 81.7% rise in revenue, a 181.58% rise in net income, expanding margins, and a 41.29% decline in share count.
  • Their strong return on capital is empowering a culture of aggressive buybacks.
  • The company has a forward P/E of 14.88x, a forward PEG of 1.20x, and a forward Price/Cash Flow of 10.88x.
  • I rate Lowe's a Buy.

Home Improvement Big Box Store Lowe"s Expected To Hire 45,000 Seasonal Workers

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Thesis

Companies that have a culture of share buybacks and dividend growth tend to produce out-sized results for shareholders. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shows up repeatedly in my screens and after looking over their financials, I

low annual margins

LOW Annual Margins (By Author)

low annual margins

LOW Annual Margins (By Author)

low share count float dilution buyback

LOW Annual Share Count vs. Incomes (By Author)

low annual net interest expense

LOW Annual Net Interest Expense (By Author)

hlow annual total equity

LOW Annual Total Equity (By Author)

low annual return on capital

LOW Annual Return On Capital (By Author)

low quarterly revenue

LOW Quarterly Revenue (By Author)

low quarterly margins

LOW Quarterly Margins (By Author)

low quarterly share count income buyback dilution

LOW Quarterly Share Count vs. Income (By Author)

low quarterly equity

LOW Quarterly Total Equity (By Author)

LOW quarterly return capital

LOW Quarterly Return On Capital (By Author)

low valuation

LOW Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

low dividend history

LOW Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

low dividend growth

LOW Dividend Growth (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Blake Downer profile picture
Blake Downer
481 Followers
I am an Electromechanical Engineer and teach Circuit Analysis for a living. I have been paying attention to markets since the late 1990's. Because I have been obsessed with Game Theory since childhood, I tend to evaluate companies based on the quality and number of edges they have collected vs their peers and how well I expect their strategy to perform in the everchanging meta. I am drawn to innovation, typically have a long timeframe outlook, and am always hunting for potential multibaggers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

