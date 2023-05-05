Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

TORM Is Still Good, But International Seaways Looks More Interesting

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I expect TORM stock to continue to grow in the next few years, thanks to favorable market conditions and the still underestimated outlook of Wall Street analysts.
  • But due to its idiosyncratic features and being slightly overcrowded, TORM stock is now a Hold, not a Buy.
  • International Seaways is quite different from TORM - at least it is not a pure-play peer. But it's more deversified.
  • INSW stock trades at 0.56x of its NAV - one of the biggest discounts in the market among tankers.
  • I hope INSW will raise its dividend after the Q1 report [May 5th], which should attract new income-seeking investors and may offset the discount on the company's valuation.
Transportation and logistic network distribution growth. Container cargo ship and trucks of industrial cargo freight for shipping. Business logistic import export and transport industry.

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Article Thesis

I wrote about TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) early last month. Since then, TRMD stock has risen, rapidly at first, only to cool off again at some point - most likely against the backdrop of a general

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
4.46K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

Chief investment analyst at a small Singapore-registered family office. A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. Mainly focused on special situations, IPOs, and undercovered/hidden stocks.

BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.

Get a free 7-day trial +25% off for up to 12 months on TrendSpider with the coupon code: DS25



**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in INSW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

