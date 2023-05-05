Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Small Drop In U.S. February Oil Production

May 05, 2023 1:15 AM ETDBE, JJE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX
Ron Patterson and Guests profile picture
Ron Patterson and Guests
1.58K Followers

Summary

  • U.S. February oil production decreased by 53 kb/d to 12,483 kb/d.
  • Of the 53 kb/d drop, part of it is due to the upward revision of January production from 12,462 kb/d to 12,536 kb/d, an increase of 74 kb/d.
  • Most of the states had a small drop except North Dakota which increased production by 77 kb/d.

Oil stock market concept image

sankai

A guest post by Ovi

All of the Crude plus Condensate (C + C) production data for the US state charts comes from the EIAʼs Petroleum Supply monthly PSM which provides updated information up to February 2023.

US C+C production

U.S. February

Oil ranked by state

State Oil Production Charts - Texas

State Oil Production Charts - New Mexico

State Oil Production Charts - N Dakota

State Oil Production Charts - Alaska

State Oil Production Charts - Colorado

State Oil Production Charts - Oklahoma

State Oil Production Charts - California

State Oil Production Charts - Wyoming

State Oil Production Charts - Utah

State Oil Production Charts - Louisiana

State Oil Production Charts - Gulf of Mexico

US Big Two states - Texas and New Mexico

Oil production by The Rest of the states

Oil rig count

Frac spreads

Frac Spread Count Detail

Frac spreads by State and County

Oil and gas production

Drilling Productivity Report

Drilling Productivity Report

Peak Permian

Drilling Productivity Report Permian production

First month production from Permian wells

Eagle Ford production

Bakken production

Niobrara production

DUCs and Drilled Wells

Completed and Drilled Wells in Bakken, EF, Niobrara, Permian

Completed and Drilled Wells in Permian

This article was written by

Ron Patterson and Guests profile picture
Ron Patterson and Guests
1.58K Followers
Ron Patterson is a retired Computer Engineer. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi ARAMCO. He has followed the peak oil story since 2000. Ron started blogging on peak oil in 2013. His web site, PeakOilBarrel.com is one of the most followed blogs on the subject. Ron's interest are geology, biology, paleontology, and ecology. His hobbies are blogging and kayak sailing. Ron is now retired and turned over the administration of the site to Dennis Coyne. Ron is still an active participant on the site and guests now provide timely posts.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.