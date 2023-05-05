Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

What Does A Fed Pause Mean For Investors?

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
3.97K Followers

Summary

  • We believe this latest Fed hike may be the last hike of the current cycle.
  • A slowing economy, moderating inflation and stress in the banking system support a Fed pause. But we expect the Fed to keep rates at current levels for an extended period as inflation remains well above its 2% target.
  • History suggests investors may be rewarded when stepping out of cash and moving into investment grade fixed income and equity exposures when the fed stops raising rates.

FED The Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States of America.

manassanant pamai

By Gargi Pal Chaudhuri

As broadly expected, the Federal Reserve raised the policy rate by 25 basis points (0.25%) at its May 3 meeting. While the Fed did not commit to a pause, markets are overwhelmingly convinced - barring a dramatic change in the economic

Bloomberg US Aggregate

BlackRock, Bloomberg

This article was written by

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
3.97K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.