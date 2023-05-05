Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Trapped Between Inflation And Recession: Derisking Portfolios With High Yielding Investments

May 05, 2023 2:16 AM ETGDX, GGN, ET, EPD, MPLX, MMP
Summary

  • Stocks, bonds, and real estate are on the back end of bubbles.
  • Commodities should outperform the S&P significantly.
  • Gold is particularly attractive because of strong central bank purchases.
  • Buy high yielding commodity linked stocks for safety and diversification.

Worried man with head in hands sitting in front of stock market graphs on computer screens at desk

SimonSkafar

Historically, when the Federal Reserve raises the Fed Funds Rate ten times or 5% in fifteen months, economic growth slows, GDP turns negative, unemployment rises, consumer spending slows, and inflation declines due to reduced demand. That has not happened in this cycle. The Federal Reserve’s hope to

30 year Chart of S&P 500

30 year bubble in S&P 500 (IBKR Trader Workstation)

Wilshire 5000 vs GDP Buffett Indicator Chart

Wilshire 5000 vs GDP Buffett Indicator Chart (highcharts.com)

shiller cape ratio

Shiller CAPE Ratio and 10 year TSY YLD chart (Yale University website economics)

chart of ten year treasury yield

long term chart of 10 year constant Treasury yield (St. Louis Federal Reserve)

30 year chart of home prices

Case Shiller home price chart (St Louis Federal Reserve database)

shows periods of commodity strength

Commodity S&P ratio (CRB vs S&P 500 ratio)

chart of gold and gold ETF fund flows

Gold ETF fund flows. (Goldhub - World Gold Council)

This article was written by

Tyson Halsey, CFA profile picture
Tyson Halsey, CFA
2.05K Followers
Tyson Halsey, CFA, founded Income Growth Advisors, LLC, a South Carolina based Registered Investment Advisor. Through his career, Halsey has researched and invested in technology, energy, quantitative strategies, been a shareholder activist on behalf of shareholder rights, and invested in Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) since 2000. . Halsey has appeared in major media including The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Charleston Post and Courier, South Carolina Public Radio and CNBC. Halsey won the USA Today CNBC Investment Challenge in 1992 in the options division.Halsey formed Optima Process Systems, Inc. in 2018 and used economic cost modelling for ESG solutions. We analyzed heavy oil upgrading in South America, bunker fuel desulfurization for IMO 2020, and biofuel and biomass processing. Halsey has moderated panels on the energy transition "ESG 2.0" for the Ivy Family Office Network (IVYFON).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GDX GGN EPD MMP ET MPLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

