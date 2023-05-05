jiefeng jiang

Overview

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) designs, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor test products and service. Overall, I thought 1Q23 results were mixed. On one hand, there is a good long-term growth potential from some markets particularly in the Semi Test and opportunity to capture share in Compute, but on the other hand, the near-term outlook is guided to be weak (2Q revenue implies a 13% y/y decline). Despite 1Q23's better than expected results, I'm concerned that the full extent of the recovery is still up in the air because it depends so heavily on the strength of SOC revenues and, in particular, end-markets such as smartphones and computers. Furthermore, even if volume recovers, the initial surge in recovery will only absorb idle test capacity. To make things worse, the future demand for Apple's (AAPL) test equipment is uncertain. Due to the high degree of uncertainty surrounding the near-term numbers, I believe the stock will remain rangebound for the foreseeable future. Finally, I think there is plenty of room for valuation to re-rate downward from its current 27x forward earnings to its average of 18x. That's why I'm giving it a hold recommendation.

1Q23 earnings

Revenue in 1Q23 was $618 million, a 16% quarter-over-quarter and 18% year-over-year decrease. Despite this decline, the company's revenue was 3% higher than expected. The non-GAAP EPS for 1Q23 was $0.55, which was 28% higher than expected. Semi Test generated $415 million in revenue, a 14% quarter-over-quarter and 14% year-over-year decrease that was 2% higher than expected. System Test revenue was $75 million, a 25% quarter-over-quarter and 37% year-over-year decrease that was 21% lower than expected. Wireless Test revenue was $39 million, a 3% quarter-over-quarter and 24% year-over-year decrease that was 3% lower than expected. Finally, Industrial Automation revenue was $89 million, a 20% quarter-over-quarter and 14% year-over-year decrease that was 3% lower than expected. The gross margin in 1Q23 was 57.7%, which was higher than the midpoint of prior guidance of 55.5%, but the FY23 guide implies a decline in 2H23 gross margins.

Apple / Industrial Automation

The outlook for Teradyne's future is uncertain due to the unknown impact of reduced demand from Apple. In their 1Q23 report, management indicated that Apple's role in the company's second half would be smaller than initially projected, and the number of new Apple customers expected for this year has been revised downwards due to an increased level of tester reuse, rather than a lack of underlying demand for Apple. Looking forward to FY24, concerns arise about how Teradyne's demand will be affected if Apple continues its practice of adopting the latest node generation in a staggered approach. Despite these challenges, Teradyne has made progress in its strategic revisions, particularly in industrial automation, where there is good long-term potential. Although the strategy shift in this segment needs time to materialize, management has hinted at the success of the new distribution strategy in increasing sales with larger customers. However, success is hampered by currency and labor shortages, which are expected to be resolved in due time. With TER's new model creating more standardized solutions, and the eventually resolution of those temporal issues, I believe we can should see faster growth ahead.

Negatives

Management has observed ongoing weakness in certain crucial markets. In particular, the OSATs have been unable to increase their test capacity due to falling demand for Compute and Mobile and low tester utilization rates. Management has lowered their FY23 SOC Test market forecast by $150 million as a result of this. In addition, since the company is still in the process of realigning its distribution network and facing macroeconomic headwinds, it has lowered its full-year guidance for Industrial Automation. The previous projection of over 20% growth in revenues was drastically reduced to a range between flat and 10%, making this revision a major one. While I am positive on the long-term outlook, this message for near-term performance is very worrying as it could drive a vicious cycle of negative narrative/momentum on the stock, especially with the current valuation premium.

Conclusion

I find the 1Q23 results mixed. The outlook for the near-term is weak, particularly in the SOC market and end-markets like smartphones and computers. The uncertainty surrounding Apple's demand and the ongoing realignment of the distribution network and macroeconomic headwinds are also concerning. While the company's strategic revision in industrial automation shows promise for long-term growth potential, the current challenges in the market could drive a negative narrative and momentum for the stock. There is also room for valuation to re-rate downward from its current 27x forward earnings to its average of 18x. As such, I recommend a hold rating.