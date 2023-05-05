Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Global Factory Output Inches Higher As Supply Improvements Offset Falling Demand

Summary

  • A marginal improvement in global manufacturing output was recorded for a third consecutive month in April.
  • The steadying of the sector after the downturn seen late last year can be largely traced to improved supply chain conditions, with supplier delivery times shortening to an extent not seen since 2009.
  • Better supply means production is being largely driven by the fulfillment of orders placed in prior months, which in many cases accumulated during the pandemic.

Stock market report

bluebay2014

A marginal improvement in global manufacturing output was recorded for a third consecutive month in April, according to the JPMorgan Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index™ (PMI™) compiled by S&P Global.

The steadying of the sector after the downturn

Global manufacturing output growth

manufacturing output

Global manufacturing supplier delivery times

Global manufacturing supplier delivery times

Companies worldwide reporting shortages of inputs

Causes of lower factory output worldwide

Global manufacturing backlogs of work

Global manufacturing output

Global goods exports

Global manufacturing inventories

Worldwide safety stock building

Worldwide inventory drawdown

This article was written by

