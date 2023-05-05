bizoo_n

The world's second-largest beer producer, Heineken N.V. (OTCQX:HEINY), has reported its Q1 2023 results, showing a YoY revenue increase of 9.2%. However, the Asia Pacific and African markets experienced a slowdown. On the other hand, the American and European markets displayed resilience and the results were positively received by investors. Over the past year, Heineken has provided investors with returns of 16.21%.

One-year stock trend (Seeking Alpha)

Already an international beer giant, Heineken has taken another significant step in strengthening its position in the African beer market through its acquisition of Distell and Namibia Breweries. Through inorganic market expansion, premiumisation and extending into non-alcoholic beverages, Heineken remains a growing and profitable company in the beer industry in which we see beer consumption declining. The management team has maintained a positive profitability outlook for the fiscal year 2023 in the mid to high single digits and is confident in its profitability in the coming years. Therefore investors may want to take a bullish stance on this stock.

Overview and African market acquisition

Heineken N.V. is a Dutch company founded in 1864. the company continues to show its brand strength with mid-single and double-digit growth numbers in 25 markets. It has a portfolio of over 300 brands and the company has been focused on strategic acquisitions, premiumisation and growing outside of alcohol to ensure long-term growth and profitability in the midst of a long-term slowdown in beer consumption. Heineken started the year with a significant acquisition. They acquired Distell and Namibia Breweries in March for an estimated $2.5 billion. This will strengthen their position in South Africa and become the beer market leader in Namibia.

African market growth (Investor presentation 2023)

The acquisition will bring in €1.6 billion in net revenue and €160 million in operating profit to its African market.

New acquisition contribution (Investor Presentation 2023)

Although the company experienced a sluggish beginning to the year in its Asia Pacific and African markets, it remains optimistic about its FY 2023 forecast. The company is confident in its EverGreen strategy to enhance both top and bottom-line results. Additionally, the company has observed strong growth in its more lucrative B2B platforms, which have increased by 51%.

Q1 2023 Highlights

Despite challenging market conditions, Heineken's revenue grew by 9.2% year over year for Q1 2023. This growth was driven by price hikes and an increased focus on premiumisation. The company experienced strong demand in Europe and America, but sales in Asia Pacific and Africa were disappointing. This was due to an economic slowdown in Vietnam and a local cash shortage in Nigeria. Although total revenue increased, beer volume decreased by 3% compared to the previous year.

Q1 2023 Highlights (Investor Presentation 2023)

When we analyse the net profit for Q1, we can observe a decline from €417 million to €403 million compared to the previous year. To evaluate the company's financial position, I have compared it with other leading beer companies in the market. This analysis shows that the company has a total debt of $17.54 billion, significantly higher than its competitors, not including BUD. BUD, the world's largest beer company, has taken on long-term debt, also through its inorganic growth. However, Heineken's high covered ratio of 8.41 indicates it can meet its current interest payment obligations. The company has adopted an inorganic growth strategy to expand its international markets, contributing to its high debt intake.

Balance sheet comparison (Seeking Alpha)

When examining the company's cash flow, it becomes clear that Heineken is performing well. Over the past twelve months, it has generated $4.81 billion from operations and has a positive levered free cash flow of $2.26 billion, which is higher than its competitors, not including BUD. These numbers enable the company to invest in itself and provide dividends to shareholders. However, compared to its peers, Heineken's semiannual dividend program with a FWD dividend yield of 2.30% is not particularly enticing.

Cash flow relative to peers (Seeking Alpha) Dividend relative to peers (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation

Heineken is trading below its average target price of $71.50 and many analysts are bullish on the stock. The market reacted well to the Q1 2023 results at the end of last month due to the successful demand in the European and American markets. Year to date investors have been rewarded with 20.72% in returns. Furthermore, the stock has almost no short interest, double-digit YoY growth and has outperformed the S&P500 index consistently over the last year.

Stock trend year to date (Seeking Alpha)

We can see that Seeking Alpha's Quant rating is a D for valuation, which falls below CABGY and TAP. However, we have seen that Heineken has remained resilient in its performance due to its pricing power which gives the company a healthy and growing profitability which the management foresees to continue for the next two financial years.

Relative peer valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Risk

Although Heineken is a consumer staple stock that has remained resilient during economic downturns in the past, a slowdown of the economy, increasing inflation and interest rates could negatively impact the business as consumers become more cautious about what they spend. We have already seen this happen in Q1 regarding the performance of the Vietnam market. However, the business benefits from its pricing power better than smaller competitors. Furthermore, it has recently made a significant acquisition; acquisitions tend to be associated with high costs if there are inefficiencies in integrating the businesses, which could impact performance in the long run.

Final thoughts

Despite a challenging market, Heineken has demonstrated the strength of its diverse and extensive portfolio by increasing its revenue year-over-year. The company's focus on premiumisation and market expansion has proven effective in achieving both long-term top and bottom-line growth. Heineken's recent acquisition in Africa further solidifies its position in the market, and based on its current performance, the company has reaffirmed its outlook for FY 2023. Investors may want to consider a long term bullish outlook on this company.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.