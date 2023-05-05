Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Vonovia: The Go-To Stock If The ECB Goes In Reverse

May 05, 2023 2:56 AM ETVonovia SE (VNNVF), VONOY2 Comments
Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
279 Followers

Summary

  • Group FFO down 20% Y/Y in Q1 2023, with strength in the core Rental segment offset by broad-based weakness in other segments.
  • 2023 Guidance confirmed, with a 9.1% Group FFO decline expected relative to 2022.
  • 1.7% of total investment properties to be sold at a discount of 5-6.7% relative to year-end 2022 valuations.
  • Net debt of around 43.3 billion some 2.9 times higher than market cap and will remain a priority for years to come.
  • Vonovia is an excellent investment to hedge stocks that have benefitted from interest rate hikes such as Commerzbank.
Apartment buildings in a residential area

CHUNYIP WONG

All figures below in EUR unless otherwise stated.

Company Overview

The Q1 2023 earnings report of Vonovia (OTCPK:VNNVF) is available here.

Vonovia derives a significant portion of its revenue from non-rental income sources, with rental income varying between 56% of segment revenue

This article was written by

Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
279 Followers
I ventured into investing in high school in 2011, mainly in REITs, preferred stocks, high yield bonds. More recently I have been combining long stock positions with covered calls and cash secured puts. I approach investing purely from a fundamental long-term point of view. Currently I mostly write articles for various websites. Previously I have worked as a data analyst at Dynamo Software serving clients in the asset management industry, at the Bulgarian stock exchange cash market operations desk using the T7 trading system, as an analyst/portfolio manager focused on Western Europe, as well as a junior accountant for special purpose vehicles issuing CLOs & CDOs . I have a Master's degree in Finance and have passed the Level 3 of the CFA exam.- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRZBF, DB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.