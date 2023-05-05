CHUNYIP WONG

All figures below in EUR unless otherwise stated.

Company Overview

The Q1 2023 earnings report of Vonovia (OTCPK:VNNVF) is available here.

Vonovia derives a significant portion of its revenue from non-rental income sources, with rental income varying between 56% of segment revenue in Q1 2023 to just 50.6% of segment revenue in 2022:

Segment revenue developments Q1 2023 (Vonovia Q1 2023 report)

Thus valuing the company simply from a cap rate perspective, taking into account the rent received versus the value of its properties, omits a significant portion of the value generated by Vonovia.

Operational Overview

Despite strong Adjusted EBITDA from the main Rental business (+5.2% Y/Y), total adjusted EBITDA was down 9.8% Y/Y as a result of broad-based weakness among other segments:

Adjusted EBITDA & FFO developments (Vonovia Q1 Results Presentation)

Higher interest expense also cut into Group FFO, which dropped 20% Y/Y to 0.56/share.

Outlook Confirmed

Despite the weak start to Q1, Vonovia confirmed its 2023 outlook, with Group FFO seen down 9.1% Y/Y at the midpoint of guidance:

2023 Guidance (Vonovia Q1 2023 results presentation)

Recent Disposals

Vonovia recently announced two major transactions, totaling 1.56 billion in proceeds, or 1.7% of total real estate assets as measured by fair value.

CBRE Management

The latest transaction for 0.56 billion is to CBRE Management. As highlighted in the press release, the disposed assets comprise the high end of Vonovia's portfolio:

At ca. EUR 6,000 per sqm the average fair value is more than twice as high as the Vonovia average, and the rent level of ca. EUR 19.50 per sqm compares to ca. EUR 7.50 for Vonovia’s portfolio. Both numbers underline the extraordinary quality of the disposal assets. The gross yield on the sold portfolio is just under 4% and closely in line with Vonovia’s average.

The discount to year-end 2022 valuation is 6.7%.

Südewo

Prior to the CBRE Transaction, Vonovia executed a larger deal for 1 billion in proceeds to Südewo. As announced in the press release, the transaction included a buy-back option:

Vonovia retains a long-term call-option to repurchase the participation at an IRR of 6.95%-8.30% (including dividends received), and hence retains 100% of the upside of any outperformance of the portfolio. There is no obligation for Vonovia to exercise the call-option. The minority participation includes a higher-than pro-rata share of the dividend distribution by Südewo, and will have customary minority investor protection rights.

The discount to year-end 2022 valuation is 5%.

EPRA NTA and Deferred tax

EPRA Net tangible assets (NTA) is used by Vonovia as a proxy for its net asset value:

EPRA NTA calculation (Vonovia Q1 2023 report)

In Q1 EPRA NTA decreased by 6.5% to 53.75/share, mainly as a result of the decrease in the fair value of investment property by 3.6% Q/Q. The most significant driver was a 3.4 billion valuation markdown (-4.4% life-for-like) in the German portfolio.

Overall, the portfolio is now valued at 26.9x in-place rent and €2,422 per sqm.

The main adjustment Vonovia makes to NTA is to add back deferred tax in relation to fair value gains of investment properties. The idea is that if Vonovia actually sold all its properties, it would have to pay some 15.3 billion in tax due to the properties appreciating in price since they were initially purchased.

If we want to adjust the 53.75/share for the deferred taxes, the per share pro-forma NAV would be 34.58/share, or some 35.7% lower. The good news is that Vonovia will not have to sell so much of its real estate. The other silver lining is that as property prices decline, the deferred tax declines in tandem. Thus net proceeds to shareholders in a sell-off scenario are cushioned as far as price declines only reverse prior appreciation.

Capital Structure

At the end of Q1, the net debt position stood at around 43.3 billion which is some 2.9 times higher than its market capitalization of 14.8 billion. To me this is unsustainable and the company will continue to retain cash to pay down debt, as well as pursue opportunistic asset sales.

2021 Déjà vu

I first wrote about Vonovia back in August 2021. There are a lot of parallels between the 2021 market and the developments in 2023. In my original article, I viewed Vonovia as one of the lagging defensive stocks which could benefit if the economic recovery of 2021 sputtered.

Things are very much the same in 2023. Vonovia is down around 17% year-to-date while the DAX index has moved roughly the same amount but in the green:

Price comparison of Vonovia and the DAX index (Seeking Alpha)

Economic data has come in better than expected and Germany may avoid a recession in 2023. The other main culprit behind Vonovia's underperformance is the rapid increase in rates by the ECB:

Euro interest rate developments 2014-2023 (ECB)

As is visible from the chart above, from a low point of -0.5% the rate on the deposit facility reached 3% and is expected to increase further.

The effect of higher rates is clearly visible on a two-year horizon, with both the DAX and Vonovia down over the period, while some interest rate sensitive stocks such as Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) actually appreciating:

Price comparison of Vonovia, Commerzbank and the DAX index. (SA)

Back in my 2021 article, I argued it may be a good idea to couple long Vonovia exposure with long bank share exposure (such as Deutsche Bank (DB) and Commerzbank) to mitigate the risk of the ECB moving on rates.

Standing in 2023, the reverse may be the case. It may be wise to complement the long exposure one has in banks, some of which have appreciated thanks to higher rates, with long Vonovia exposure.

The problem with such a trade is that just as hardly anyone (including myself) expected the ECB to move on rates as quickly as it did back in 2021, nobody currently expects the ECB to cut rates swiftly.

Overall, I reckon that it will take some time before the ECB cuts rates but the vast majority of rate hikes are probably behind us.

Conclusion

Vonovia has way too much debt which needs to be rolled at ever higher interest rates. However, should the ECB pause and eventually cut interest rates the company will be one of the main beneficiaries. This will happen on several fronts:

Mortgage rates will decrease, pushing up house prices

Good fixed-income alternatives will become scarce, boosting interest in safe residential real estate

Refinancing will stop eating into Vonovia's FFO

Thus I think Vonovia is worth an investment at the current price, with the caveat that you are happy for the company to prioritize debt repayments. However, I see no substantial uptick in the share price until the ECB reverses course.

