Investment thesis

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) demonstrated stellar financial performance over the last years and the latest financials together with the management's strategic growth initiatives suggest the company is poised to stay at an impressive trajectory of growth in the next years. My valuation analysis also suggests the stock is currently undervalued which makes LULU a compelling investment opportunity.

Company information

Lululemon Athletica is a Canadian company based in Vancouver operating as athletic apparel and accessories retailer. Lululemon products are known for their innovative designs, high-quality materials, and sustainable practices. The company designs and sells athletic apparel and markets its yoga-inspired clothing under the Lululemon Athletica and Ivivva Athletica brand names. It also sells fitness pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for running and other sports.

The company's latest fiscal year ended January 29, 2023. The company conducts its business through two channels: company-operated stores and direct-to-consumer. LULU also operates outlets and certain wholesale accounts, has license and supply arrangements, sells repurchased products through the "Like New" re-commerce program, has temporary locations, and sells connected hardware and associated subscriptions through Lululemon Studio. The financial results of these operations are disclosed in Other.

The company operates more than 650 stores worldwide with more than half of them located in the United States.

Financials

I have analyzed the company's financials since FY 2014 and can conclude that financial performance has been very impressive with revenue CAGR above 16%. Gross margin expanded from about 54% to about 58% with operating margin being more volatile within the 17%-25% range.

For the company's profitability ratios, I would like to add context for readers to understand why I consider LULU's financial performance impressive. According to Seeking Alpha Quant, LULU has an "A-" profitability grade by far beating sector median profitability across the whole board.

What is also impressive for me is that LULU achieved such rapid growth by having zero debt for an extended period. As of the last reporting date, total debt was around $1 billion, which was approximately 10% lower than the company's cash balance. I consider this as a conservative leverage policy, and liquidity ratios also suggest management is prudent in capital allocation.

Overall, over the long-term horizon and the current financial position, I believe that management is moving in the right direction and has a solid track record of delivering aggressive growth with a very calm approach to capital allocation.

Now let me narrow down to the latest quarter. The company announced its earnings for Q4 2022 and the full year on March 28. LULU delivered above-the-consensus revenue and adjusted EPS surprise.

For the fourth quarter, net revenue increased 30% to $2.8 billion with unfavorable foreign exchange fluctuation being a headwind. On a constant dollar basis, net revenue increased by 33%. From a geographic presence perspective, net revenue rose 29% in North America and 35% internationally. Direct-to-consumer revenue increased 37%, and accounted for 52% of total sales, up from 40% in the prior-year period. The improvement was thanks to the strong spending on high-end apparel and higher website traffic. Comparable-store sales rose 27%, which was above the consensus estimate of 23.9%. In the fourth quarter, the company spent $69 million on stock buybacks.

For the full FY 2024, net revenue also rose by 30% to $8.1 billion with a 32% increase on a constant dollar basis. For the full year sales grew geographically exactly in line with the quarterly dynamic.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the company expects revenue growth to decelerate growing approximately 18% YoY to about $1.9 billion. For the full fiscal 2023 sales management provided guidance in the range of $9.30 billion to $9.41 billion. This represents a 15% growth compared to FY 2022 sales.

For the longer-term perspective, in April 2022 Lululemon shared its five-year strategic plan. The growth strategy is called Power of Three ×2. The major goal is to achieve $12.5 in sales in FY 2026. The strategy is based on three key pillars including product innovation, guest experience, and market expansion. During the latest earnings call management reiterated their commitment to the strategy execution.

Overall, I believe that the company's stellar financials suggest the management is strong in decision-making and capital allocation which are crucial for successful business growth. Future ambitious growth plans are underpinned by strong financials.

Valuation

Lululemon is an apparent growth company, so for valuation, I perform discounted cash flow [DCF] approach. To execute it, I need to build underlying assumptions. For the discount rate, I use WACC provided by valueinvesting.io and round it to 8%. For future free cash flow [FCF] I implement the latest available FCF margin ex-SBC and expect it to expand by half a percentage point per year. FCF margin I multiply by expected sales which I take from the consensus earnings estimates. I believe these assumptions are relatively conservative.

Incorporating all assumptions together gives me a fair business value of above $63 billion, indicating an above 20% undervaluation.

From a multiples perspective, Seeking Alpha Quant assigns LULU a "D-" valuation grade, which could mean the stock is significantly overvalued. But for me, it would be more proper to compare Lululemon with its 5-year average ratios. I don't like to compare to sector median values because LULU has unmatched profitability and growth mix, therefore for me, it is not a big surprise that it is traded with a substantial premium to sector peers. Based on a comparison with the 5-year average, we can see that the stock is mostly undervalued across the board.

My opinion is also backed by the analysis of John Staszak from Argus Research who gives LULU a "Buy" rating with a $432 per share target price, representing approximately 13% upside potential.

I believe the stock is undervalued, given its stellar profitability and bright revenue growth prospects.

Risks to consider

As a rapidly growing company, LULU faces all risks inherent to such a growth trajectory.

The company has achieved impressive growth in recent years, which we saw in the "Financials" part of the article. This rapid growth also fueled stock price growth since investors and consensus forecasts expect the company to stay on the path of rapid growth. Therefore, in case the company fails to sustain expected revenue and earnings growth rates it will lead to disappointment among investors and a decline in the stock price.

The athleisure market is highly competitive and the company's ability to sustain rapid growth depends on the ability to differentiate itself by maintaining strong brand loyalty and image. Failure to differentiate could lead to decreased demand for LULU's products which will in turn undermine the company's financial performance.

Lululemon was able to reach a high growth pace mainly due to the company's positive public image and reputation. Any adverse factors like ethical issues or product quality issues will hit the reputation and might disappoint some customers, leading to decreased sales and shrinking margins, apart from potential litigation costs.

Bottom line

To sum up, I have high conviction that Lululemon Athletica is able to continue rapid growth through increased selling square footage, further international expansion and launching new products, and improving customers' experience. Consensus estimates together with the management's long-term growth plan suggest revenue will grow at about 15% CAGR over the next five years at least, which is impressive given the company's unmatched profitability. The stock is favorably valued, and I believe it is a confident Buy for long-term investors.