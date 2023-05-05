cobrusia/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO:CA) (NASDAQ:DOOO) is an innovative multinational company that has been leading the powersports vehicle. With a focus on research and development, BRP Inc. has consistently stayed ahead of the curve in terms of industry trends and customer demands. The company also prides itself on optimizing its manufacturing processes and supply chain management to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

The company's strong position in the outdoor recreation vehicle industry, the positive growth aspect of the industry and products, combined with its commitment to prudent and responsible inventory and cash management, will likely provide investors with the potential for a good return on their investment through dividends and share buybacks.

In my view, the current stock price of BRP Inc. appears to be fairly valued for the short term but offers long-term investment opportunities. This is particularly because of the company's leading position in the recreational vehicle industry, which is anticipated to experience positive growth over the next five years. With a fair value estimated at US$75 this year, investors could potentially earn a long-term yield of 10-12%, excluding the benefits of dividend and stock repurchase programs.

I suggest keeping an eye on the stock's movement and considering long positions either at a price range of US$65 or when the stock reaches its fair value range of US$75.

Company Overview

BRP Inc. is a Canadian multinational company that designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Founded in 1942, the company is based in Valcourt, Quebec, Canada.

Their products include Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am off-road and on-road vehicles, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems, and Alumacraft and Manitou boats.

BRP Inc. produces high-performance powersports vehicles and propulsion systems that cater to the evolving needs of its customers. The company invests heavily in research and development to stay ahead of industry trends and customer demands. BRP also focuses on optimizing its manufacturing processes and supply chain management to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

BRP Inc.'s products are sold through a network of independent dealerships and distributors in over 120 countries, generating US$7.5 billion in sales in FY2023. The company also offers financing, insurance, and extended warranty services to its customers, helping to create a more seamless and convenient buying experience.

In their FY2023 Q4 earnings call, the company's market share in the North American powersports industry was 35%, which represents a 5% increase compared to the previous year, and a gain of 15% since FY2016. That is mainly through strategic acquisition, with the latest one completed in October 2022, where the company acquired the powersports business of Kongsberg Inc.

BRP Inc. operates in a highly competitive market, with several companies offering similar products. Its main competitors include Polaris Inc. (PII), Yamaha (OTCPK:YAMHF), Honda Motor (HMC) and Brunswick Corporation (BC).

1. The company is well positioned to accommodate the growing market for outdoor recreation vehicles with expanded production capacity.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a steady and continuous demand for outdoor recreation vehicles, including snowmobiles, boats, and RVs. This demand is contributing to a growth outlook for the industry, and reports and studies have suggested that this trend is likely to continue beyond the pandemic.

According to the International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association (ISMA) factbook for the 2022 season, the snowmobile industry generates over US$35 billion annually in the United States and Canada, and US$5 billion annually in Europe and Russia. The report also attributes the increase in sales to a variety of factors, including favorable snow conditions in many regions, an increase in outdoor recreation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a growing interest in snowmobiling among younger and newer riders. Sales of snowmobile accessories and gear were also up during the season.

In FY2023, BRP Inc.'s revenue increased by 31% y-o-y, hitting an all-time record of US$7.5 billion. As seen in the FY2023 Q4 presentation, the company produced positive results across all its product lines and also increased its sales in all markets.

The management is also positive about FY2024 outlook, with revenue guidance around 9 to 12%, and normalized EPS between US$12.25 and US$12.75.

In the FY2023 Q4 earnings call, the company managed to run at 80% capacity, despite the supply chain constraint. The company has also completed the capacity expansion project at Juarez 3 this year, allowing the company the capacity to meet the future market's growth.

Overall, the outdoor vehicle industry is anticipated to have growth, and BRP Inc. is well-prepared to cater to the rising production demands.

2. Efficient management of supply chain and inventory level can create an upside in enterprise value.

The management is committed to a prudent and responsible cash management strategy that supports the company's growth and expansion plans while returning value to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

As of January 31, 2023, the company has US$152 million in cash and US$2.3 billion in debt. EBITDA is US$1.2 billion, while the operating cash flow (OCF) is low at US$488 million, mainly due to the inventory cash impact of US$386 million as the company has more raw material inventory as a buffer amidst the supply chain constraint. Assuming that FY2024 will be similar to FY2023, the operating cash flow will generate around US$800 million under good inventory management and with reduced need for an inventory buffer.

The company is planning to sustain a high level of investment in growth, with expectations of over US$750M in capital expenditures in FY2024, to maintain its strong pipeline of innovation and deliver a faster pace of product introductions in the coming years. The company has a strong competitive position in the outdoor recreation vehicle industry, which can be considered a moat around its business. As a result, the company may not have urgent capital expenditure needs but can have the flexibility to spread its capex over a longer period.

BRP Inc. has a history of successful acquisitions, and as mentioned earlier, the latest acquisition is with Kongsberg Inc. At any given time, if there is a strategic M&A opportunity, the company may choose to utilize the cash in that aspect.

In terms of share buyback, there are still 3.5 million (approximately US$266 million with current share price, representing 10% of the public float) shares available under the current NCIB program. Considering their dividend history and assuming it to be at the same rate as FY2023, it will be around US$50 million in dividend payout in FY2024.

That totals up to US$1.07 billion in potential cash spent, while the OCF and cash-in-hand can balance that. Overall, based on the combination of strong financial results, and prudent financial management, dividends, share buybacks, it appears that BRP Inc. is providing a good return to its shareholders and has the potential for continued growth and profitability in the future.

Valuation and opinion

My valuation for BRP Inc. stock is based on its financial statement and earning forecast, and the data is driven by Seeking Alpha data.

After analyzing the company's strong financial results, positive industry outlook, and potential benefits from efficient supply chain and inventory management, the current share price appears reasonable and may offer opportunities for price arbitrage. The company has a solid market position, focusing on the high-end segment of the consumer base and is well-equipped to meet the growing demand for outdoor recreation vehicles. Moreover, the company's prudent cash management strategy, including share buybacks and dividend payouts, provides investors with potential for a good return on their investment.

Assuming that there is no immediate market share or technological threats, my research estimates that the company's short-term organic sales growth rate is around 9%, with sustained growth of 4-6% over the longer term. Furthermore, BRP Inc.'s continued investment in research and development and capital expenditures should enable it to maintain its competitive edge and offer innovative products and services to its customers in the future.

While I anticipate sequential improvements in inventory, supply chain, manufacturing, and logistics, these forecasts were based on conservative assumptions and did not use overly confident figures. Additionally, the company's capital structure remains positive and well-managed. The management has also provided guidance on maintaining a Debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.5x, and continuing to provide appropriate returns to shareholders through dividend payouts and share repurchase programs.

Overall, I believe the stock is currently fairly valued for the short term, but presents long-term investment opportunities, given its position as a leader in the recreational vehicle industry, which is poised for positive growth over the next five years. With a fair value of US$75 this year, the long-term yield could be around 10-12%, excluding the gain from the dividend and stock repurchase programs. I recommend monitoring the stock's movement and considering long positions at a price range of US$65 or increasing the position at a fair value (US$75) range.

The article is denominated in the U.S. dollars.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.