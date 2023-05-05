Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Don't Bank On Bank Loans In 2023

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.18K Followers

Summary

  • As bond yields rose in 2022, investors sought refuge in high-yield bank loans, whose floating coupons are often heralded as an antidote to rising rates.
  • But with conditions shaping up differently in 2023, bank loans may face challenges.
  • We think income-seeking investors should instead consider a more diversified approach that balances rate and credit risks.

Hands holding up columns of bar graph

We Are

By AJ Rivers, CFA, FRM, CAIA and Matthew Sheridan, CFA

As bond yields rose in 2022, investors sought refuge in high-yield bank loans, whose floating coupons are often heralded as an antidote to rising rates. But with conditions shaping up

Bank Loans Have Underperformed During Recessions

Bank Loans’ Share of Lower-Rated Debt Has Risen over Time

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.18K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.