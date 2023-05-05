Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Kinsale Capital: Accretive Growth Through Integrated Commercial Focus

May 05, 2023 3:36 AM ETKinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL)
Jishan Sidhu
Summary

  • Kinsale Capital Group has rallied significantly in the past year, growing 51.11%, in contrast to SPY (-2.01%) and the TradingView Insurance Index (+2.19%).
  • This reflects the company's exclusive focus on small-account excess and surplus (E&S) markets, which return a higher yield and insulate against macro volatility.
  • Over the past decade, the E&S market has sustained a 10.3% CAGR.
  • As the sole E&S pure play, Kinsale is in a unique position to leverage this growth.
  • The core focus on E&S, the development of Kinsale's organization's vertically integrated specialization and a small undervaluation, leads me to rate the company a 'buy'.

Putting money into or out of house

PM Images

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) is an American property and casualty insurance company with an exclusive orientation toward the E&S market. The firm services all 50 states in addition to US territories.

Activities in this segment and these geographies

Kinsale Objectives

Kinsale Q1 Presentation

Kinsale Revenue Mix

Kinsale Q1 Presentation

Kinsale (Dark Blue) vs Market & Industry

Kinsale (Dark Blue) vs Market & Industry (TradingView)

Kinsale Financial and Operational Growth

Kinsale Financial and Operational Growth (Kinsale Q1 Presentation)

Kinsale Comparable Companies

barchart.com

Kinsale Model

Kinsale Q1 Presentation

E&S Market Dislocation

Kinsale Q1 Presentation

Kinsale Portfolio

Kinsale Q1 Presentation

Kinsale Price Forecast

TradingView

This article was written by

Jishan Sidhu
I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

