Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Factories Slide Back Into Decline And Prices Fall In Mainland China As Boost From Reopening Economy Fades

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.77K Followers

Summary

  • Falling selling prices will add to speculation that global goods inflation will continue to cool as China exports lower-priced goods.
  • The renewed drop in demand was met by a further cut in factory payroll numbers, with the rate of job losses at the highest for three months.
  • Cost savings were often passed on to customers in the form of lower selling prices, which were cut at the fastest rate since December 2015.

Chinese flag waving in China

Nikada

April's PMI data pointed to a renewed decline in manufacturing activity in mainland China, as demand for goods showed signs of falling after a short-lived boost from the economy's reopening at the start of the year. Lower demand was met by

China General Manufacturing PMI

S&P Global Market Intelligence, Caixin

China General Manufacturing PMI

S&P Global Market Intelligence, Caixin

China General Manufacturing PMI

S&P Global Market Intelligence, Caixin

China General Manufacturing PMI

S&P Global Market Intelligence, Caixin

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.77K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.