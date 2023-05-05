metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Lumen Technologies' (NYSE:LUMN) share price dropped after the company announced results for the first-quarter on May 2, 2023, but the earnings report wasn't really that bad. The telecom reported a steep decline in adjusted EBITDA which were chiefly related to asset sales in the second half of FY 2022. However, Lumen reaffirmed its free cash flow forecast for FY 2023 and shares have considerable rebound potential if the company continues to focus on its broadband business. While Lumen remains high-risk due to the disappearance of revenues related to the firm's portfolio optimization, I believe LUMN stock remains undervalued and has rebound potential in FY 2023!

Portfolio optimization

Lumen is trying to rationalize its portfolio and the telecom's FY 2022 asset sales have resulted in a serious contraction of the telecom's top line. In Q1'23, Lumen's operating revenues declined 20% year over year to $3.7B while the company's net income decreased 15%. However, Lumen is still generating profits and posted net income of $511M in the first-quarter. With most asset sales now out of the way, I believe Lumen could see a stabilization of its revenue base and potentially even top line growth as the company adds more enabled locations in its broadband business.

Source: Lumen

Fiber broadband business continues to ramp up

At the same time that Lumen is focusing on its portfolio rationalization, the telecom is driving the expansion of its fiber broadband business. Lumen's fiber broadband segment reported a 19.4% increase in its top line and the segment will likely remain a key driver of the telecom's growth in the foreseeable future. Due to the company's divestment of non-core assets, the fiber business is now responsible for a larger share of revenues as well, meaning the segment is going to have a larger impact on Lumen's consolidated top line growth. In Q1'23, Lumen's fiber broadband operations accounted for 29% of the firm's total broadband revenues.

Source: Lumen

Lumen's growth is chiefly driven by the expansion of the broadband network and incremental growth related to net account adds. In the first-quarter, Lumen added 120 thousand new enabled locations to its business, bringing the location total to 3.3M. Subscribers grew by 24 thousand quarter over quarter and the firm is slowly edging towards 1M in total subscribers in its core business.

Source: Lumen

Accelerated debt repayments

Like most telecoms, Lumen has a lot of debt to service. Rolling out new networks is capital intensive and Lumen has taken action and used proceeds from asset sales to repay debt early and reduce its leverage in FY 2022. However, falling free cash flows and a large amount of balance sheet debt are concerning and investors will have to carefully watch how the company applies excess free cash flow in FY 2023. My guess is that Lumen will try to throw as much excess FCF at its debt as possible which is something that investors should welcome. Still, with more than $19B in net financial debt, Lumen's debt situation could be a limiting factor when it comes to the telecom growing into a higher valuation multiplier.

Data by YCharts

Free cash flow forecast reaffirmed

Lumen reported a decline in revenues in Q1'23. However, the telecom reaffirmed its free cash flow forecast for FY 2023 which implies FCF in a range of $0-200M. Lumen also reaffirmed its adjusted EBITDA target of $4.6-4.8B, so I find it encouraging that the company sees a stable EBITDA and free cash flow picture for the full-year.

Source: Lumen

Lumen’s valuation

Quite possibly the most convincing reason to own Lumen at this point is that the firm’s shares have seen a major revaluation to the downside and are now trading at a compelling price-to-earnings multiplier. Lumen does have its challenges including its revenue trajectory, lower free cash flow and a large amount of financial debt… to name a few. But the company’s valuation is very attractive after a 78% down-side revaluation in the last year.

Data by YCharts

Lumen currently trades at a P/E ratio of 6.9X which is less than AT&T's (T) and Verizon's (VZ)s P/E ratios. Lumen has higher exposure to the fast-growing fiber broadband business than the other telecoms, but also has weaker free cash flow. I like both AT&T and Verizon for their valuations and yields.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Lumen

I already mentioned Lumen’s risks related to variable rate debt exposure which exposes the telecom to higher interest costs if the Fed continues to raise interest rates. Besides that, Lumen’s revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow trajectory is going to be scrutinized heavily going forward after the company subjected itself to a number of asset sales last year to optimize its portfolio. Successive declines in adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are likely going to result in further valuation pressure for Lumen.

Final thoughts

Lumen’s first-quarter earnings release showed the impact of asset transactions that have resulted in lower revenues and EBITDA. However, as the firm moves forward with a rationalized portfolio of core telecom assets, I believe Lumen has the potential for a rebound, especially in the fast-growing broadband business. Lumen also reaffirmed its free cash flow and its EBITDA forecast for FY 2023, which should be seen as positive signs. Considering that Lumen’s valuation remains attractive with a P/E ratio of 6.9X, I believe investors still have an opportunity to invest into Lumen's undervalued broadband business!