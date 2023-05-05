Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Dividend Growth Stock Watchlist - May 2023

May 05, 2023 4:21 AM ETAAPL, ACN, ADP, AMAT, APH, BLK, COST, GGG, HD, JKHY, LOW, MA, MPWR, MSFT, NOC, ROP, SCHW, SHW, TSCO, V, VIG
Seeking Fair Value
Summary

  • There are 20 stocks on my dividend growth watchlist for May 2023.
  • The majority of the stocks on my watchlist are undervalued based on dividend yield theory.
  • An equally weighted portfolio of these stocks would have trailed the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by a little more than 1% during the month of April.

Dividend Growth Watchlist Criteria

The companies listed on this watchlist are stable with a track record of raising their dividends consistently. The company must also have a "Wide" economic moat, according to Morningstar. This ensures a company I consider for investment has

I research dividend growth stocks on a consistent basis and want to initiate or expand my position in them at opportune times.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HD, LOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

