Tradeweb Government Bond Update - April 2023

Tradeweb
Summary

  • Most government bond markets experienced a sell-off in April, particularly in the UK, where 10-year Gilt mid-yields climbed nearly 20 basis points to end the month at 3.72%.
  • Among the countries in the Euro area, France saw the largest uptick with the yield on its 10-year benchmark note logging an increase of over 8 basis points to 2.89%.
  • Germany’s economy, the continent’s largest, stagnated in Q1 2023, with its GDP unchanged on quarter-over-quarter basis. The 10-year Bund mid-yield rose by 1.5 basis point to 2.32%.

Most government bond markets experienced a sell-off in April, particularly in the UK, where 10-year Gilt mid-yields climbed nearly 20 basis points to end the month at 3.72%.

Since the Bank of England's monetary policy meeting in March, economists

Since the Bank of England’s monetary policy meeting in March, economists

2023 April Government Bond Update

Tradeweb
