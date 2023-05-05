Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 3:23 AM ETCryoport, Inc. (CYRX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.78K Followers

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Todd Fromer - Investor Relations

Jerrell Shelton - Chief Executive Officer

Robert Stefanovich - Chief Financial Officer

Mark Sawicki - Chief Scientific Officer

Thomas Heinzen - Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Puneet Souda - SVB Securities

Matthew Stanton - Jefferies

John Sourbeer - UBS

David Larsen - BTIG

Paul Knight - KeyBanc Capital

David Saxon - Needham & Company

Jacob Johnson - Stephens

Yuan Zhi - B. Riley Financial

Operator

Welcome to the Cryoport First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Our host for today’s call is Todd Fromer, KCSA. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Todd Fromer. You may begin.

Todd Fromer

Thank you, operator. Before we begin today, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call contains certain forward-looking statements. All statements that address our operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate occurring in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and not on information currently available to our management team.

Our management do believe that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, you should not place undue reliance. Such statements speak only as of the date we made. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events and developments to differ materially from our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A, Risk Factors and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.