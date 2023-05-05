Stellantis: Q1 Results Unveil Attractive Entry Point
- Market share loss in North America and Europe contributed to the negative market reaction, despite a 10% net revenue growth in both regions.
- Q1 2023 earnings showed a 14% YoY increase in net revenues to €47.2 billion, driven by a 7% increase in consolidated shipments.
- Global BEV sales rose by 22% compared to Q1 2022, with 47 BEV offerings planned by the end of 2024 and continued investment in electrification.
- Despite the recent stock market drop, Q1 2023 results still support the investment thesis and target share price of $55.
Since my initial article on Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), the stock gained 12% by mid-April. However, the stock started declining in anticipation of Q1 2023 results. On the day of the earnings release alone, the stock dropped 3%.
I believe that the market's negative reaction to the results was driven by the market share loss in North America and Europe. While both regions experienced a net revenue growth of 10%, it grew less than the market, resulting in a market share loss of 160bps and 170bps in North America and Europe, respectively. The market may have viewed the inventory build-up as a negative; however, the build-up seems healthy, as it is returning to normal levels after the semiconductor shortage period.
This article will delve into the Q1 results and provide a refresh of the valuation. If you would like to read my full investment thesis, please check out my initial article on STLA.
Q1 2023 results
On May 3, STLA reported Q1 2023 earnings. STLA posted impressive Q1 2023 earnings results. Net revenues increased by 14% year-over-year to €47.2 billion. The growth was largely driven by a 7% uptick in consolidated shipments, totaling 1,476 thousand units, thanks to improved semiconductor order fulfillment. Vehicle inventory levels have returned to normal, with 1,302 thousand units recorded at the end of March 2023.
The company announced an ordinary dividend of €1.34 per share, payable to shareholders on May 4, 2023, and initiated a €1.5 billion stock buyback, with the first €500 million tranche set to complete by June 2023.
Global BEV sales rose by 22% in comparison to Q1 2022, with nine new BEVs launching in 2023 and a total of 47 BEV offerings planned by the end of 2024. This expansion is evident in the North American market, where the all-electric Ram 1500 REV and Jeep Avenger have recently been unveiled.
Investments in electrification continue with manufacturing investments in Portugal, Germany, Italy, and the US, as well as strategic deals for battery materials with McEwen Copper, Terrafame Ltd., and Element 25. The company is also expanding its software development and engineering network.
In terms of value, Stellantis is expanding its presence in the Middle East and Africa, with agreements to develop a manufacturing facility in South Africa, expand its joint venture in Turkey, and launch the FIAT brand in Algeria. Additionally, the New Retailer Model will be implemented in Europe starting mid-2023.
All regions experienced growth in net revenues driven by shipments. The Middle East & Africa was the region with the largest net revenue growth, mainly attributable to higher net pricing, volumes, and a favorable product mix. This growth was somewhat offset by negative FX translation effects, particularly from the Turkish lira.
By March 31, 2023, total vehicle inventories reverted to normal levels after a prolonged period of significantly limited supply, mainly caused by unmet semiconductor orders. Over recent quarters, inventories have risen as production losses resulting from unfulfilled semiconductor orders gradually subsided.
Valuation
I have updated my valuation to reflect the 2022 results. The target price of $55 per share remains unchanged. I expect revenues to grow in line with STLA's guidance of 5% as Q1 results support that guidance.
My long-term assumptions remain unchanged from my initial article. Below are the main assumptions:
Conclusion
As I mention in my book, Mr. Market tends to be irrational from time to time and we need to stay disciplined and seize the opportunities Mr. Market offers. As I think the Q1 2023 results have not changed the investment thesis, the recent drop in the stock price presents a buying opportunity. The market may be concerned with the market share loss in North America and Europe and the inventory buildup, however, one quarter does not create a trend. If there is a continual market share loss in the coming quarters, I may change my view on STLA.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
