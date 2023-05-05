Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Stellantis: Q1 Results Unveil Attractive Entry Point

May 05, 2023 4:34 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)PEUGF
George Atuan, CFA profile picture
George Atuan, CFA
1.57K Followers

Summary

  • Market share loss in North America and Europe contributed to the negative market reaction, despite a 10% net revenue growth in both regions.
  • Q1 2023 earnings showed a 14% YoY increase in net revenues to €47.2 billion, driven by a 7% increase in consolidated shipments.
  • Global BEV sales rose by 22% compared to Q1 2022, with 47 BEV offerings planned by the end of 2024 and continued investment in electrification.
  • Despite the recent stock market drop, Q1 2023 results still support the investment thesis and target share price of $55.

Maserati Logo

D. Lentz/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Since my initial article on Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), the stock gained 12% by mid-April. However, the stock started declining in anticipation of Q1 2023 results. On the day of the earnings release alone, the

STLA performance since initial article

Seeking Alpha

STLA earning highlights

Company presentation

shipment and net revenue STLA

Earning release, prepared by author

STLA inventory evolution

Company presentation

STLA 2023 guidance

Company presentation

STLA financial metrics

Author estimates & company filings

This article was written by

George Atuan, CFA profile picture
George Atuan, CFA
1.57K Followers
"Price is what you pay, value is what you get"If you like my investment approach, consider purchasing my stock investing book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C15JXW5QHere is my advice:1. Save 10% of whatever you make, no matter how insignificant it can be. As a young engineer, I saved 10% of my income no matter if it was $10 or $1,000. PAYING YOURSELF is the best piece of advice you can give anyone. I recommend the book 'The Richest Man in Babylon', it is a bit repetitive but entertaining and gets the point across.2. Invest in your competitive advantage. If you are an oil veteran, you should be investing in E&P companies and not in biotech start-ups. If you want to diversify, pay someone to give you advice on other sectors or buy ETFs with the right exposure. As for me, I graduated very young and worked in transportation and consumers as an engineer. Post-MBA I worked for one of the largest hedge funds covering sectors such as natural resources (including oil & gas), TMT, consumers, industrials and transportation. After that, I was a finance executive for Fortune 500 companies leaders in the consumers and TMT sectors. So you will never see me investing in financials, education or healthcare. I get exposure to those sectors via ETFs and professionals I trust.3. Don't trade but rather invest. Once I left the hedge fund world, I started an asset management firm for family, friends and HNWI. I was able to manage this fund while having extremely demanding roles by investing in the long term. When I buy a company, I just sell if my investment thesis is not valid anymore. Thus, I would just dedicate my Saturdays to reviewing my portfolio and exploring new opportunities. 4. Do what you love, not what makes the most money. You may leave money on the table in short term, but you will be happier in the long term even if you make less money overall.In my spare time, I like reading, rowing and enjoying life.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.