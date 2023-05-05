Balazs Sebok

Despite the recent banking turmoil, BNP Paribas's stock price is back to the pre-banking crisis (OTCQX:BNPQY) (OTCQX:BNPQF).

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

Last time, in our MACRO analysis called 'Another Buy Opportunity', we highlighted how revenue lines were above operating costs growth with a positive pricing delta of 70 basis points. We also reported BNP safeness thanks to solid year-end numbers at the cost of risk and common equity tier 1 level. In addition, the company forecasted a €5 billion buyback backed by a DPS hike of 6.2%.

Starting with the latest point, the European Central Bank approved BNP's first tranche for a value of approximately €2.5 billion. In detail, the French bank plan a share repurchase for a total amount of €5 billion with the second tranche planned for 2023 second half. In detail, BNP might execute circa 20% of its daily volume or €500 million repurchase per month. Therefore, tranche 1 could be finished by July 2023. Following the Q&A call, CEO intends to ask the ECB green light for the second tranche in September 2023.

This positive news is a supportive catalyst for the stock as well as for the sector and places BNP Paribas among the EU leaders for 2023 total return and underpins the company as one of Mare Evidence Lab's top sector picks.

What is key to emphasize is the fact that BNP raised its remuneration targets. In detail, the bank benefits more than ever from the strengths of its business model and "anticipates an increase in distributable net income in 2023..of more than 9% compared to its 2022 reported results"

BNP shareholders remuneration

Before going deeper into BNP analysis, we should recap the banking key figures update. In detail:

BNP recorded an extremely low Cost of Risk. In Q1, it was at 28 basis points; however, this is not sustainable over the medium term and in our guidance, we are estimating a 38 basis point (Fig 1). Despite these outstanding results, we believe that this shows BNP resiliency and is well positioned for an uncertain future credit crunch environment; The company was not able to maintain a positive pricing delta between revenue and cost. However, adjusting the numbers, there were exceptionally higher costs for 361 million and lower revenue for TLTRO conditions decided by the ECB in Q4 which weighted for a minus €403 million; On a positive note, the group CET1 ratio reached 13.6% (Fig 2) and was in line with consensus and RWAs stood at €694 billion. Even if we haven't reported this ratio, with the recent banking outflow, LCR is a vital number to check. BNP LCR reached 139% compared to 129% recorded in Fiscal Year 2022 (Fig 2). Despite deposits fell by 0.7% on a quarterly basis, this is a positive catalyst.

BNP cost of risks evolution

Fig 1

BNP CET1 ratio evolution

Fig 2

Going back to our upside:

In Q1, the commercial Italian bank called BNL recorded a pre-tax profit of €106 million and signed an increase of 63.1% compared to the same period of 2022. Despite a +2.3% increase in operating costs, the gross operating result amounted to €211 million. Growth was supported by loan development in all customer segments. In detail, deposits were up by 1.1% with a growth in the corporate segment level. Also, BNP's net interest margin increased by 3.2%, up to €675 million thanks to the positive impact of the interest rate environment (Fig 3); Secondly, the Arval division continues to perform. Profit before tax reached €517 million versus a consensus estimate of €428 million. This was due to much stronger revenues. Used car prices supported Arval's P&L accounts and are well in line with our previous estimates (Fig 4).

BNL results

Fig 3

Arval results

Fig 4

Conclusion and Valuation

On guidance, BNP Paribas stated “confirmation of a trajectory of strong growth in 2023 distributable EPS higher than the plan’s objective (CAGR 22-25 >+12%)”. While Wall Street consensus is pricing a plus 10%. In Q1, the bank recorded a Q1 2023 net profit 1% higher than consensus thanks to solid CIB revenue and low provisions which offset one-time costs. BNP Paribas is currently trading under a tangible book value of 0.7x, and we believe this valuation is not justified. On a reverse basis, the RoTE estimate should be lower than 7%, while the company is estimating a return on tangible equity in a conservative range of 11% and 12% (with a target of 12%). Currently, looking at the past, this is the highest expected ROTE of the last decade. Therefore, here at the Lab, we continue to rate the company with a buy of €80 per share valuing the bank slightly below a TBV of 1x.

TBV BNP Paribas

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.