NGL Energy Partners Stock Is Still Cheap After Doubling

May 05, 2023 4:39 AM ETNGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)
Summary

  • NGL Energy Partners LP is a $360-million market cap company that moves, stores, blends, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined products.
  • The Water Solutions business has benefited from owning and operating the largest integrated network of large diameter-produced water pipelines and disposal wells in the Delaware Basin, resulting in rapid growth.
  • NGK stock is now trading at 5.4 times the next-year EV/EBITDA multiple, which is about where the stock was before it shot up over 130% following the release of Q3-2023.
  • If we convert the company's operating indicators to a per-share basis - EBITDA is currently at 2019 levels, and FCF yield is the highest it has ever been.
  • I rate NGL a Buy this time around.
The Company

Based on Seeking Alpha's description and the most recent 10-Q filing, NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) is a $360-million market cap company that moves, stores, blends, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined products. They have 3 main segments

Chart
Chart
Chart
Data by YCharts

