The Company

Based on Seeking Alpha's description and the most recent 10-Q filing, NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) is a $360-million market cap company that moves, stores, blends, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined products. They have 3 main segments of their business: Water Solutions [8.4% of total sales in Q4 2022], Crude Oil Logistics [24.9%], and Liquids Logistics [66.7%]. The Water Solutions part treats and disposes of water produced in the oil and gas industry, sells recovered crude oil, and sells non-drinking water. The Crude Oil Logistics part buys and transports crude oil to refineries for resale. The Liquids Logistics part supplies natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products, and biodiesel to customers in the US and Canada through terminals, pipelines, and railcars. The company was founded in 1940 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The company reported quite strong Q3 fiscal year 2023 results, with Water Solutions showing strong growth, which has led to an increase in adjusted EBITDA guidance from over $430 million to over $440 million for the fiscal year.

NGL's 10-Q, author's calculations

Because NGL managed to reduce its COGS year-over-year by significantly more than the revenue declined, the gross profit actually increased despite the decline in the top line. Operating growth continued on the balance sheet - NGL's operating profit increased 109.1% YoY, driven by lower G&A spending, a gain on early extinguishment of liabilities, and "other income" of $28.1 million [the settlement of a lawsuit related to business activities that did not occur in Q3 FY2023].

The Water Solutions business has benefited from owning and operating the largest integrated network of large diameter-produced water pipelines and disposal wells in the Delaware Basin, resulting in rapid growth, and operating costs have been reduced to $0.25 per barrel in Q3 2023. The Grand Mesa pipeline has been negatively impacted by permitting delays, but the company remains optimistic about future production in the DJ Basin. The rack marketing and biodiesel businesses have benefited from the tight gasoline and diesel market to capture higher margins. Butane margins, however, were lower due to a currently discounted market. The propane business did not meet expectations due to an overall warmer-than-normal winter.

According to the earnings call transcript, NGL has also made significant progress in reducing debt, with a current balance of $203 million on their unsecured notes, and they plan to fully retire the remaining balance by June 30. The company has a strong liquidity position, with total liquidity of approximately $280 million and borrowings of $156 million on the ABL facility [Asset Based Lending]. With the strong trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA and the reduction of the 2023 notes, the company's total leverage is expected to be below 4.75x at the end of the fiscal year [calendar Q1, NGL's fiscal Q4]. The company is also making progress on several non-core asset sales, which will further drive leverage down by the end of the year.

The company is definitely making progress in generating operating cash flow, with CFO increasing more than 7.6 times year-over-year in the 9 months of fiscal 2023. At the same time, CAPEX increased slightly - hence the free cash flow growth to the level when NGL was trading above $10 per share:

Data by YCharts

However, this does not mean that the fair price of NGL stock should aim at $10 - over the past 5 years, the number of shares outstanding has increased by 10.65%:

YCharts, author's notes

Then how much should NGL's stock be worth, given all the inputs?

Valuation & Expectations

Seeking Alpha gives NGL stock a Valuation grade of "B-", which is quite good as it follows from comparison with the whole Energy sector.

Seeking Alpha, NGL's Valuation Grade

Surprisingly, NGK stock is now trading at 5.4 times the next-year EV/EBITDA multiple, which is about where the stock was before it shot up over 130% following the release of Q3-2023 results. NGL now trades 142% higher than at the beginning of the year:

Data by YCharts

When we look at how analysts view the company's future earnings, the question arises as to where the revenue seasonality has gone.

Author's work, Seeking Alpha data

Management made it clear at the last earnings call that the success of the Water Solutions business unit was not a one-off event - why there should be a slowdown is not entirely clear to me.

If we convert the company's operating indicators to a per-share basis - EBITDA is currently at 2019 levels, and FCF yield is the highest it has ever been. This used to happen amid a price correction, but after NGL stock began to recover, this type of yield remains extremely high.

Data by YCharts

The Bottom Line

Perhaps the major correction in oil prices and energy commodities prices in general increases the risk of NGL and in some way justifies the current discount to historical valuation metrics.

If the correction of the underlyings continues, it could put a lot of pressure on NGL's share price, and all the optimism that was reflected in the share price after the Q3 FY2023 results will evaporate. This is a very important risk factor to keep an eye on. Also keep in mind that management continues to increase the number of shares outstanding and the cash that is generated goes to deleveraging, which is good in the long term, but could potentially delay a dividend payout or a massive buyback for several years. Maybe this is what makes Wall Street analysts cautious:

Seeking Alpha, NGL

Despite these risks, I view NGL as a very cheap company with an improving balance sheet and cash flow generation potential. Even taking into account dilution over the last 5 years, the company is as cheap as it can be now. If energy prices remain relatively high, I think the discount should start to unwind - in which case NGL will be destined to rise further. Therefore, I rate NGL a Buy this time around.

