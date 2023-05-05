Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.78K Followers

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Bryant Riley - Chairman, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Tom Kelleher - Co-Founder and Co- Chief Executive Officer

Phillip Ahn - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Paul Dwyer - Punch & Associates

Thompson Clark - Mauldin Economics

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to B. Riley Financial’s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Harry and I will be your call coordinator. Earlier this afternoon, B. Riley issued its first quarter earnings release and financial supplement. Copies can be found on B. Riley’s Investor Relations website at ir.brileyfin.com or on the right side of your screen if you are joining us today via web. Today’s call includes prepared remarks from the company to be followed by a question-and-answer session with company management.

Joining us today from B. Riley are Bryant Riley, Chairman, Co-Founder and Co-CEO; Tom Kelleher, Co-Founder and Co-CEO; and Phillip Ahn, CFO and COO. After management’s remarks, we will open the line for questions. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded and an audio replay will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website later today. Finally, before we conclude today’s call, I will provide the necessary cautions regarding forward-looking statements.

Now, I will turn the call over to Mr. Bryant Riley. Mr. Riley, you may proceed.

Bryant Riley

Thanks, operator and welcome everyone. Our first quarter results again demonstrate the versatility and resiliency of our platform. During the first quarter, we generated total revenues of $432 million, including operating revenues of $380 million and $80 million of operating EBITDA. To deliver these results in a period with minimal contribution from our episodic businesses, which historically served as our largest profit drivers, only validates our strategy. This was not by accident. We appreciate the markets

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.