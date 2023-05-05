Industrial REITs: We Love Logistics

onurdongel

REIT Rankings: Industrial

This is an abridged version of the full report and rankings published on Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace on May 3rd.

Hoya Capital

What logistics slowdown? Pressured by global recession concerns and a much-discussed curtailing of logistics spending from e-commerce giant Amazon, Industrial REITs delivered their worst year of performance on record in 2022, but have rebounded this year after earnings results showed a surprising re-strengthening of property-level fundamentals as demand for well-located logistics space continues to substantially outstrip available supply. Led by sector stalwart Prologis (PLD) - one of the five largest publicly-traded REITs in the world - within the Hoya Capital Industrial REIT Index, we track the eleven industrial REITs which total roughly $165 billion in market value.

Hoya Capital

Storm clouds have persisted over the global economy in recent quarters as historic levels of inflation, synchronous central bank tightening, and moderating fiscal spending have combined to rapidly normalize aggregate demand following a COVID-era surge. Industrial REIT valuations have been pressured by concerns that the "boom-bust" dynamics currently on display across other supply-chain-oriented segments will bleed into the logistics property sector. Global Shipping Rates - as measured by the Drewry WCI Composite Index - have now plunged 83% from recent inflation-fueling peaks of over $10,000 per forty-foot equivalent unit ("FEU") in September 2021 to around $1,760 per FEU in May 2023 - which is now 34% below its 10-year average. The Cass Freight Index - which measures shipping volumes - was down 4.0% in March from the prior year and about 10% below its peak in August 2022 to levels that roughly match pre-pandemic levels from 2019.

Hoya Capital

Industrial REITs aren't entirely immune from these boom-bust supply chain dynamics, but due to the inherent supply constraints from limited land availability, property-level fundamentals are nevertheless forecast to remain healthy absent a more pronounced demand shock. Earnings results over the past month suggest that the moderation in cost pressures across other areas of the supply chain may actually be providing a tailwind for these REITs, which perhaps results from space occupiers redirecting savings from fuel costs into enhanced physical logistics networks. As discussed in our REIT Earnings Halftime Report, following a rent growth moderating in late 2022 - which many expected to continue throughout this year - rent spreads have actually reaccelerated in early 2023. Rent growth on new and renewed leases rose by an average of 42% from last year - climbing to a fresh record-high for the sector - while occupancy rates also increased from last quarter to new highs.

Hoya Capital

"Beat and raise" was the prevailing theme across the results from the five largest industrial REITs, each of which increased their full-year NOI and FFO guidance. Strong fundamentals are consistent with reporting from brokerage firms CBRE (CBRE) and JLL (JLL), which each reported that industrial vacancy rates remained near record-lows at around 3% in late 2022 and into early 2023, even as the early effects of the global economic cooldown become more visible. CBRE noted that "companies continued to expand their warehouse footprint given strong e-commerce sales, supply chain diversification, inventory control, and population shifts" and forecasts that "continued strong demand from large occupiers is expected to keep supply and demand in balance." Separately, JLL noted that "despite a loss of momentum in the macroeconomic environment, industrial market fundamentals remained sound" with year-over-year rent growth exceeding 25% in 2022.

Hoya Capital

Pushing back on concerns of a sharp slowdown, Prologis Research reiterated its market rent growth forecast of 10% for 2023 on the heels of 30.0% market rent growth in 2022 and 20.0% in 2021, which had been the prior record high. Incremental demand is expected to moderate from the frenzied pace of activity during the pandemic, however, with Prologis' forecast now calling for 275 million square feet ("MSF") of net absorption in 2023, outpaced by deliveries at 455 MSF as "supply that was stuck in the pipeline is finally delivering" which is expected to push the vacancy rate to 4.0% this year - still historically low, but above that of 2021 and 2022. Driven by a rapid rise in the cost of capital, however, incremental development starts have declined significantly in recent months - down 40% by Prologis' estimates - implying an easing of these supply pressures in 2024, commenting: "New supply should drop off sharply in 2024, raising the potential for demand to outpace supply and pulling the vacancy rate down to the mid-3% range by year-end 2024."

Hoya Capital

Deeper Dive: Industrial REIT Fundamentals

Powered by another quarter of head-spinning cash rental rate spreads of over 30%, five of the six industrial REITs that provide same-store Net Operating Income ("NOI") guidance raised their full-year growth target while five of the seven REITs that provide Funds From Operations ("FFO") guidance raised their outlook. Same-store NOI growth is now expected to increase by an average of 7.6% for full-year 2023, while FFO is expected to rise by 7.2%, levels that could be double that of the next closest major property sector this year. Same-store average occupancy rates increased to 98.6% to a new record-high - 10 basis points above last quarter and 40 basis points above Q1 of 2022.

Hoya Capital

Diving deeper into company-level performance, EastGroup (EGP) reported perhaps the most impressive results of the first quarter, raising its full-year FFO outlook by 210 basis points to 7.9% and its same-store NOI outlook by 100 basis points to 7.0% at the midpoint. STAG Industrial (STAG) has also been an upside standout, boosting its NOI growth outlook to 5.0% - up 25 basis points from last quarter - and raising its FFO growth outlook to 1.8% - up 45 basis points from last quarter. STAG received an extra boost this week on word that the stock would be moving into the S&P MidCap 400 Index - an important promotion to the "big leagues" for a relatively young REIT.

Hoya Capital

Sector stalwart Prologis (PLD) - the largest industrial REIT reported records across several critical operating metrics, including a record-high 11.4% same-store NOI growth for Q1 and record-highs for GAAP and cash leasing spreads at 68.8% and 41.9%, respectively. PLD boosted the midpoint of its 2023 full-year FFO growth outlook by 30 basis points to 9.7%, and boosted its full-year NOI growth outlook to 9.4%. First Industrial (FR) reported that it achieved cash rental rate increases of 58.3% in the first quarter - its strongest on record - fueling a 175 basis point boost to its full-year FFO growth outlook to 4.4%. Rexford (REXR) has been under pressure since reporting results, however, despite raising its FFO growth outlook to 8.7% - up 150 basis points from its prior outlook, driven by incredible rental rate growth of 80% on a GAAP basis and 60% on a cash basis - an acceleration from Q4.

Hoya Capital

Several of the smaller industrial REITs that operated with higher leverage prior to the historic Fed tightening cycle have been unable to enjoy the property-level tailwinds. Industrial Logistics (ILPT) - an RMR-advised REIT - reported that its FFO was about 70% lower than last year as the surge in interest expense has far outweighed its otherwise solid property-level performance. ILPT commented that its "evaluating anything that can help with our deleveraging," but there are no active discussions with additional joint venture partners. Plymouth (PLYM) was fortunate to begin a process of de-leveraging several quarters before the surge in benchmark rates, and continued to make progress in the first quarter. Small-cap LXP Industrial (LXP) has also been on a better track of late, noting that it achieved cash rent spreads of 40% and reported further progress stabilizing its relatively large development pipeline.

Hoya Capital

While some smaller industrial REITs are facing challenges with elevated debt levels, several mid-cap REITs have enjoyed a relatively fertile and active M&A environment. Last November, INDUS Realty (INDT) agreed to be acquired by Centerbridge Partners and GIC Real Estate for $67/share, a deal that is expected to close by this summer. For GIC, the deal was its second major acquisition of the past year following its $14B takeover of Store Capital last September. Indus becomes the fifth industrial REIT to be acquired since the start of 2022. In early 2021, Blackstone (BX) - scooped up PS Business Parks (PSB). The previous year, Duke Realty agreed to be acquired by logistics giant Prologis in a $26B all-stock deal. Of the public REITs, Prologis has been far and away the most active acquirer over the past half-decade, with major acquisitions of DCT Industrial in 2018 for roughly $8B, Industrial Property Trust in 2019 of $4B, and Liberty Property Trust in 2020 for $13B.

Hoya Capital

Industrial REITs had leaned heavily into ground-up development years in recent years with accretive development yields averaging 6-8% compared to cap rates between 4%-6%. Industrial REITs have built up a sizable land bank over the last decade and are now responsible for a significant percentage of total industrial real estate development. While industrial supply growth is averaging roughly 2-3% per year, trends over the past three years lead us to believe that there are mounting barriers to entry and supply constraints that have limited the type of speculative building activity that resulted in sharp contractions in rent growth and Net Operating Income during the GFC period.

Hoya Capital

Industrial REIT Stock Price Performance

As noted above, Industrial REITs uncharacteristically lagged in 2022, dipping by nearly 30% for the year - the sector's worst year on record which snapped a seven-year streak of outperformance over the broader REIT Index. Despite the rough year, however, industrial REITs still remain the best-performing property sector since the start of 2015, producing average annual total returns of 16.7%, which is more than triple the 5.6% average annual total returns produced by the Equity REIT Index during that period. Industrial REITs are off to a stronger start in 2023, however, with the Hoya Capital Industrial REIT Index higher by 7.7% through the first five months of the year, outpacing the -1.8% returns from the broad-based Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the 4.2% gain from the S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Hoya Capital

The carnage last year was widespread across the sector with every industrial REIT lower by more than 10% on the year. Americold (COLD) was the performance leader in 2022 after a disappointing 2021 for the cold storage operator. Indus Realty was also among the better performers following its takeover offer in November. Small-cap REITs were slammed particularly hard, with Industrial Logistics dipping roughly 85% in 2022 after slashing its dividend, while Plymouth pulled back by nearly 40%. The brutal year followed one of the strongest, with nearly 65% returns in 2021.

Hoya Capital

Deeper Dive Into The Industrial Sector

Industrial REITs own roughly 5-10% of total industrial real estate assets in the United States but own a higher relative percentage of higher-value distribution-focused assets with building sizes averaging around 200,000 square feet, which have seen significant rent growth and more favorable supply/demand conditions due to tangible constraints on land availability. Robust demand for space over the past decade has been driven by a relentless "need for speed" arms race as retailers and logistics providers have invested heavily in supply chain densification and physical distribution networks. Prologis segments industrial real estate assets into four major segments: Multi-Market Distribution, Gateway Distribution, City Distribution, and Last-Touch Centers.

Hoya Capital

Rent growth has been most robust over the last half-decade in the segments closer to the end-consumer - typically occupied by distributors like UPS (UPS), and FedEx (FDX) - a trend that has been further accelerated by the pandemic. Resilient supply chains will require substantial investments in logistics space with Prologis pegging the number at 800 million extra square feet just to reach equilibrium. These "just-in-case" trends are additive to the pre-existing "need for speed" trends which continue to be driven most prominently by e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) and increasingly by Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Home Depot (HD), and Lowe's (LOW). The pandemic significantly accelerated the penetration rate of e-commerce, which requires up to three times more logistics space than sales through traditional brick and mortar sales.

Hoya Capital

Industrial REIT Dividend Yields

Appreciated more for their dividend growth than their current yields, industrial REITs pay an average dividend yield of 2.9%, which is below the REIT average of roughly 4.0%. However, it's important to note that Industrial REITs have grown both dividend distributions and FFO by nearly 8% per year since 2014, significantly higher than the REIT sector average of roughly 5%. Industrial REITs pay out roughly 70% of their available free cash flow, leaving an ample cushion for development-fueled growth and future dividend increases.

Hoya Capital

Within the sector, we note the varying strategies of the eleven industrial REITs where the "tradeoff" between high current yield and long-term dividend growth becomes quite apparent. The three "Yield REITs" at the top of the chart pay an average current yield between 4.2%-5.3% but have seen their dividends grow at slower rates. On the other hand, the eight "Growth REITs" pay an average dividend yield of around 2% but have seen their dividends grow by an average of 10% per year over the past five years.

Hoya Capital

Takeaways: Industrial Tailwinds Still Intact

Global supply chains have rapidly normalized following historic pandemic-era disruptions, fueling concern that the "boom-bust" dynamics seen in the global shipping industry are headed for the industrial property sector which enjoyed historic rent growth of over 20% in 2021 and 2022. While industrial REITs aren't entirely immune from post-pandemic demand normalization, supply growth remained inherently capped by land constraints. While rent growth will naturally moderate toward "trend" levels, fundamentals are forecast to remain healthy absent a significant demand shock. We reiterate our view that dividend growth-oriented investors should be overweight in the industrial sector and be willing to "pay up" for the higher-quality names while looking for targeted value opportunities among the mid-cap and small-cap names.

Hoya Capital

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

Hoya Capital

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.